What we learned: Defense

All we heard throughout the spring for Oklahoma football was how it was a clean slate and fresh start for all involved.

Now two weeks removed from spring wrapping up in Norman, what did we learn about Brent Venables and the Sooners going forward?

Defense

Defensive end

*We’ll be splicing in the former RUSH linebacker spot into this position as well. And think OU fans might be able to breathe just a bit better in trying to replace guys like Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto because the depth looks pretty good.

*Talk the depth in a second, but first, a clear shoutout to Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes. From talking to them, teammates and coaches, it’s obvious Downs and Grimes have taken ahold of that room and will be anchoring things as the leaders.

*But don’t forget about Marcus Stripling. If you worried that he might be a man without a position, fret not. Sounds like a dramatic physical and mental transformation has gone or for Stripling, something that was singled out by Venables during spring.

*Add in the experience and production of Hawaii transfer Jonah Laulu, and you really like that group. Add in the next level passion of first-year coach Miguel Chavis, and again, you really like that group.

*The Sooners lost Noah Arinze and Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge to the transfer portal. It still doesn’t feel like it’s a massive necessity, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see if OU dips its toes back in and tries to find another defensive end.

Defensive tackle

*This was the spot to circle for spring. Losing a mega-presence like Perrion Winfrey but adding an elite coach like Todd Bates, how would it all shake out?

*Give credit to Jordan Kelley. He’s been around for a while, and like Isaiah Thomas, might become the new poster boy for not entering the transfer portal after the first couple of years. His consistency was praised throughout spring.

*Can Bates figure it out with someone like Jalen Redmond? His attitude seems great. Physically, Redmond didn’t seem to have any issues. There’s always just been one or two things lacking to get Redmond to be that dominant force. Perhaps Bates can unleash Redmond in the fall.

*Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson has been a tremendous addition to the room. He has the experience some of the other guys lack, but he’ll be a lot more than that, too. He’s not just a mentor out there.

*After that, someone is going to emerge from Isaiah Coe, Kori Roberson and Kelvin Gilliam. To go a step further, Gilliam feels like a much different player right now compared to who he was five, six months ago.

Linebacker

*Youthful potential vs. experienced veterans is one way to see this group. All OU fans know the names DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu. What we don’t know is whether or not they’ve reached the level they can reach.

*Flip that over, and everybody knows the best is yet to come with guys like Danny Stutsman and Shane Whitter. Does there come a time when the young guys surpass the proven vets? Or will it even matter because Ted Roof is able to find the rotations that work?

*Speaking of Roof, Ted is not the only one. T.D. had a great spring after transferring from Appalachian State and will be a strong voice.

*Then, let’s see who emerges first from the mid-year enrollees of Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak and Kip Lewis.

Cornerback

*Almost wanted to say nickelback, too, but it feels like that might be a position that won’t exist nearly as much with Venables. Start this group with Woodi Washington. He has cemented himself as the leader of the group and most consistent of everybody.

*Natural instinct is to go toward D.J. Graham after that. But with him being banged up for the second half of spring, Louisville transfer Kani Walker took the opportunity and ran with it.

*A couple of Florida boys are trying to make their name as well in Jaden Davis and Kendall Dennis. Davis said his confidence is back after a shaky 2021, and Dennis made plays during spring and had his name mentioned for the first time in three years. Joshua Eaton made some big plays too.

*Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon will arrive at OU in June. And we’ll see if North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison ends up here or safety. He was also banged up a bit for spring. OU had some firm labels for the spring game among cornerbacks and safeties, but Morrison was designated the vague defensive back term.

Safety

*It’s time for Key Lawrence and Billy Bowman to anchor this group. After shuffling around like crazy for both in 2021, they’re set in one position and ready to take off.

*The experience of Justin Broiles is so valuable, and he’s going to be a factor here and in special teams. His play has improved greatly in the last year, no doubt.

*Another one of those just wait and see who comes out of it between Jordan Mukes, Bryson Washington, Damond Harmon and Robert Spears-Jennings. You can make a case for all four as to why they should be next man up. They’ll get their chance to show why in the fall.