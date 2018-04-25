There is always plenty of debate about specialization for athletes - whether they should focus on one sport or work on many. One things that isn't up for debate is the reality that players who can play multiple positions often dues so because of their immense talent. One such player is Jarrian Jones who shines all over the field for Brandon (Miss.) Northwest Rankin.

The first thing that sticks out about Jones on tape is that he not only shines at safety - where he'll almost certainly begin his career in Norman - but also at receiver where he shows great natural ability with the ball in the air. Jones, time and time again, high points the ball well and shows great body control and hand strength to pull down tough catches. Something that would figure to work well for him as a deep safety as well.



Watching Jones break on the ball from both safety as well as corner leads one to believe that he could, in a pinch, line up outside for the Sooners as well as his intended safety position.

The current three-star prospect doesn't show a lot on film of coming up and playing run but his ability to close in space makes one think this is a role he'll fill quite naturally from his probable deep safety position.



