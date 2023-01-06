Oklahoma's offensive line returns a unit long on talent but short on experience and began to tackle that on Thursday with the commitment of Miami (OH) offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer . Another visitor on the day was Central Florida transfer lineman Matthew Lee , an experienced starter at center.

Career Stats: 26 career games, 22 starts at center.

PFF Grade in 2022: 83.7 (14 games)

High: 92.2 - USF

Low: 56.6- Cincinnati

Eligibility Remaining: Two years

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Lee is an interesting fit for the Sooners with his experience at center. Could he be a guard for the Sooners or would he simply allow Oklahoma to move Andrew Raym around a bit?

What's on Tape: A potential starter and possibly a very good center for whoever lands him. Lee flashes good athleticism and moves very well to the second level. Beyond that he shows some good punch with his hands and does a nice job keeping his feet active.