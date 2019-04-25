So SoonerScoop.com is going to avoid being like everyone else and going full 'mock draft' today but that's not to say it's a bad time to look at the Sooners draft prospects. The Sooners have a lengthy list of potential NFL draft prospects and we're going to take a look at just what we think they could be in the league, what they'll have to work on, and most importantly - where we think they'll go. So let us take a look at what could be in the future for Oklahoma's seven most draft eligible players.

Rodney Anderson

What the NFL is Getting: I've talked about it a lot but it's amazing to me that Anderson doesn't have more buzz. This feels a lot like a player that could be a tremendous steal just because of his lack of track record. As scouts go back and look at the second half of 2017, will they find a better college football running back? One who is more complete? I really doubt it, Anderson has a chance to be a guy comparable to a Dorsey Levens type that can do everything in an offense. The Question Marks: Obviously the key piece of the knocks on Anderson is injuries and the lack of track record that stems from it. Where Will he Go: To the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick in the 4th round. The Verdict: Anderson will have a steady NFL career but there's no denying I'll be left wondering what might have come together if he could have stayed healthy in college.

Marquise Brown

What the NFL is Getting: Speed, just so, so much speed. 10 years ago I don't think there is a chance in the world that Brown is a first round pick, his weight would have just caused too many to knock him. But in this era of football, speed supersedes everything and Brown has more of it than about anyone in this draft. What's more? I think people will look back and realize he was this group's best route runner by some distance. The Question Marks: It's been covered, the size is the knock, there is almost nothing else you can be down on Brown about. Where Will he Go: To the Green Bay Packers with the No. 30 overall pick. Verdict: I think Brown becomes one of the league's most dynamic offensive weapons though likely in a career slightly shorter than some of his peers.

Bobby Evans

What the NFL is Getting: More than they know? I'll go down believing Evans can be a high, high quality NFL right tackle. That being said, few have built buzz on him and I admit he didn't perform at the scouting combine the way I'd expected him to. Evans is a guy with natural feet who is continuing to get bigger and can be a more quality player than his draft position would lead you to believe. The Question Marks: Evans isn't known as the Sooners most physical guy and at times his feet will go quiet. Also, the move to left tackle just didn't go the way the Sooners hoped it might how does he rebound from a disappointing season? Where Will he Go: To the New York Jets with the 24th pick of the sixth round. Verdict: Again, I'll sink with this ship, I'll bet he ends up a minimum four-year starter in the NFL, I'm that big of a believer.

Cody Ford

What the NFL is Getting: I keep reading that Ford isn't physical...say what? Well, regardless people are talking about that with the mention of how special he is as a pass blocker. Some team will come to terms with those two things being a weird, and somewhat incorrect, combo and waste no time with him. The Question Marks: Ford has really only one year on tape and there are some who can question where he sits with the guard/tackle debate. Where Will he Go: To the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick. Verdict: I think Ford eventually becomes a guard and is one of the best in football for a long-time. His feet and physicality are just tough to match.

Kyler Murray

What the NFL is Getting: Potentially one of the great players in NFL history. Yeah, I'm saying it. If you can put him in the right offense Murray's athleticism and arm make him potentially one of the most lethal players well, ever. He is a unique talent and the league will see it if they are patient with him and he can be given some weapons outside to force defenses to give him some space underneath. The Question Marks: Murray's size is an overplayed storyline, he has proven he can do it with a capable playcaller. The question is just durability. He's smaller than the average bear and it's a valid question. Where Will he Go: To the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. Verdict: Murray may show some rough spots early, but above really says it all.

Ben Powers

What the NFL is Getting: An offensive lineman's offensive lineman. Powers is as nasty as any player in the draft and more than does his part in pass blocking. It's been something of a surprise to me that he hasn't received more notoriety through the evaluation process but perhaps he'll be a quiet surprise. The Question Marks: Powers is knocked a bit for athleticism and overall length. Where Will he Go: To the Baltimore Ravens with the 21st pick of the fourth round. Verdict: Powers is a solid NFL player, probably learns to play some center as well and is a quality utility lineman for some time.

Dru Samia