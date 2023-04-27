It's the day that NFL fans and future players spend most of their young lives thinking about, the start of the NFL draft and there are roughly 10 Sooners who are hoping to find their way onto an NFL team's draft card in the coming three days. SoonerScoop.com takes years of following these players from high school through their college careers to levy some thoughts on where they could end up in the NFL draft - what teams might pick them and where?

Eric Gray

What the NFL is Getting: A highly productive back that has shown ability not only as a runner but as a receiver that can make plays at multiple levels. He's very quick and able to win one-on-one battles in space. The Question Marks: There has been some chatter that Gray has some wear on the tires after spending the last four years getting a fairly heavy workload. He's also a guy that doesn't have home run speed. Where Will he Go: To the Denver Broncos with pick No. 139 (fifth round). Verdict: I think Gray has a chance to be a solid journeyman NFL back that could be a perfect changeup player for his future franchise(s).

Anton Harrison

What the NFL is Getting: A rare offensive tackle that both has impressive tape but also a lot of room to continue to develop and grow. Harrison showed a lot of growth as a junior and there's reason to think the right team can build him further. The Question Marks: Harrison's play strength and overall weight room work has been questioned by some and secondarily can he consistently be as good as he was at times in 2022? Where Will he Go: Honestly I see someone trading up to get him late in the first but as I won't even try to predict that far down the line, I'll go with to the Jacksonville Jaguars with pick No. 24 (First Round). Verdict: I think Harrison can become a solid NFL starter, I think there's potential for more but he'll have to make a considerable move.

Marvin Mims

What the NFL is Getting: One of the best blends of speed and production in this year's NFL draft. Mims can stretch defenses but there's more to his game than just his speed. The Question Marks: He's a smaller receiver that can get pushed around a bit mid-route, can he become as physical as he'll need to be to be a receiver beyond the slot? Where Will he Go: To the Buffalo Bills with Pick No. 91 (second round). Verdict: I think Mims becomes a better NFL player than he was as a college player and could end up as a fringy Pro Bowl type. I like the Emmanuel Sanders comp that Bucky Brooks and some others have made.

Wanya Morris

What the NFL is Getting: One of the highest upside offensive lineman in the draft. If they can unlock what Morris can be, they could get one of those guys that is a 10-year starter in the mid-rounds. The Question Marks: As you can tell within his strengths, the questions are his consistency and why he hasn't more regularly dominated the line of scrimmage during his time in college. Where Will he Go: To the New Orleans Saints with pick No. 115 (fourth round). Verdict: I think Morris has a solid 4-5 years in the league, maybe something like Donald Stephenson's career?

Jalen Redmond

What the NFL is Getting: Another Oklahoma product who has the physical tools to be far more as an NFL player than he he has been to date in his college career. The Question Marks: Redmond has a shaky medical history, with some things serious and more things minor, and also has to answer some questions about his lackluster tape for too much of his career. Where Will he Go: To the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 212 (sixth round).

Verdict: I think Redmond may stick around longer than his draft spot may make people expect but it's hard to ignore a considerable injury history that seems likely to catch up with him at the next level as well.

Brayden Willis