Skip Johnson has himself a special squad in 2024, and by hook or by crook, they just keep winning.

Twelfth-ranked Oklahoma took care of business yet again on Thursday, dispatching Cincinnati in both ends of a road doubleheader. With the victories, the Sooners are now one win away from their seventh series sweep in Big 12 play.

The crimson and cream had no trouble running away from the Bearcats in the first game of the day, as staff ace Braden Davis turned in another quality start en route to his eighth win of the season. He surrendered three runs on just two hits (both home runs), walked a pair and struck out eight across six strong innings. The Sooners broke a 2-2 game open in the top of the sixth, hanging four runs on the board via a defensive meltdown from the Bearcats. Michael Snyder, who had previously launched a fourth-inning solo homer, doubled in a run to kick off the rally. Jackson Nicklaus followed with a sacrifice fly, and Cincinnati handed Oklahoma two more runs via a balk and throwing error.

Come the seventh, the Sooners put the game out of reach, pouring on eight more runs with an onslaught highlighted by two separate RBI hits from Easton Carmichael. The junior designated hitter kicked off the big inning with an RBI double and later added a run-scoring single as the Sooners sent 14 men to the plate. Three Oklahoma relievers mopped up as the Sooners coasted to a drama-free 14-6 win.

Oklahoma's explosive offense wasted no time in the nightcap, as the Sooners posted seven runs in the top of the first inning. Reserve outfielder Rocco Garza-Gongora keyed the surge with a two-out, two-run double down the left-field line, and OU starter Kyson Witherspoon already had an enormous cushion before he'd thrown a pitch. However, Cincinnati steadily chipped away at the Oklahoma lead, pushing a run across in each of the first three innings. The Sooners got one back in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Carmichael, but the Bearcats struck back with two of their own in the bottom of the frame via a pair of run-scoring singles.

John Spikerman drove home another Oklahoma run in the sixth on a fielder's choice, but one big swing soon pulled Cincinnati within striking distance. Bearcats slugger Josh Kross, who had homered twice in the first game of the doubleheader, unloaded on a hanging changeup from Oklahoma reliever Dylan Crooks for a titanic three-run homer. Suddenly, a comfortable 9-5 margin had become a 9-8 nail-biter.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Jaxon Willits had an immediate answer for Kross' game-changing bomb. After Garza-Gongora singled to lead off the eighth and John Spikerman recorded his fourth base hit of the evening, Willits barreled up a pitch from Cincinnati right-hander Seth Logue and hammered it off the right-field scoreboard for a three-run shot of his own. Crooks got into a one-out jam in the bottom of the inning, but flamethrowing righty Ryan Lambert entered the game and got two quick outs to quash the threat. Sophomore closer Malachi Witherspoon logged a scoreless ninth for Oklahoma to wrap the 12-8 victory.

Amidst an otherwise triumphant evening, the one concern for Oklahoma is the availability of star outfielder Bryce Madron, who leads the team with eleven home runs on the year. He exited the first game of the doubleheader in the seventh inning, although Oklahoma radio announcer Toby Rowland described his departure as "precautionary." Fortunately, in Madron's stead, Garza-Gongora delivered a magnificent performance in the nightcap. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances, recording two singles, a double, a walk, a pair of RBI's and a stolen base.

With rain in the local forecast over the next two days, it's not immediately clear when Oklahoma and Cincinnati will play the final game of their series. But when they do hit the field, the Sooners will look to secure their seventh series sweep in Big 12 play this season. They've scored double-digit runs in 12 of their last 22 contests.