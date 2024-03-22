Why Baranczyk's squad is better equipped for NCAA Tournament run this year
NORMAN — After a fantastic regular season, the Sooners (22-9, 15-4 Big 12) earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
This isn't the first time the Sooners have been in this position under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners earned a No. 4 seed in Baranczyk's first season back in 2021 and hosted their first two games at the Lloyd Noble Center. Last year, the Sooners were also a No. 5 seed.
But both years ended in disappointing losses in the Round of 32, as the Sooners failed to make their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013. Both of those seasons were successful in their own right, and the program took steps in the right direction.
But those rosters were largely the same. The Sooners retooled the roster during the offseason, and after a rough start to the season, they rattled off 16 wins in their 18 conference games to claim the Big 12 regular-season title for the second consecutive year.
"I don’t think the mindset was definitely to go in and go out as fast as we did (the last two years), but I do think that you do have to learn," Baranczyk said on Tuesday. "... You have to be able to play your best basketball this time of year. So from a mindset standpoint, our team isn't completely different but a lot of our players are different. So we're just going in and we've gotta continue to focus on getting better and being able to play. I love coaching this team. This is a really fun team and I want to coach them as long as I possibly can."
The road to a deeper postseason run. The Sooners open against a Florida Gulf Coast (29-4) team at 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPNEWS) that has won 21-consecutive games. If they advance, they play the winner of No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 13 seed Fairfield.
But here are reasons why this year can be different.
The Sooners are finally limiting their turnovers
Generating offense has never been a problem for the Sooners. They've lead the Big 12 in scoring each of the past three years under Baranczyk, including this season.
One common theme the last two seasons, though, was the turnovers. In 2021, the Sooners were dead last in the Big 12 with 18.8 per game; in 2022, they ranked second to last with 17.2.
While part of that is baked into Baranczyk's up-tempo style of play, the Sooners never quite found the right balance. They committed 28 turnovers in their season-ending loss to Notre Dame two years ago. In last season's loss to UCLA, they committed 19.
This year, the Sooners have been better, particularly during conference play. They averaged nearly 17 turnovers per game against non-conference opponents. However, they averaged 14.5 turnovers during conference play while leading the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.44).
While the Sooners suffered a tough 85-69 loss to Iowa State last week at the Big 12 Tournament, it was encouraging that they won the turnover battle 21-15. Their biggest issue was their uncharacteristic struggle shooting the ball (36% from the floor).
If the Sooners can limit their turnovers in the postseason, it bodes well for their chances.
The defense is noticeably improved
The last two years, the Sooners largely won games by outlasting their opponents in offense-heavy games. They ranked dead last in the Big 12 in points allowed and gave up 190 points combined in their season-ending losses.
This year, it's been different. During conference play, they ranked eighth in points allowed (67.7), a full seven points fewer than either of the last two seasons. They held 10 of their conference opponents to 65 or fewer points. Most importantly, they ranked fifth in opponent 3-point percentage (.306%).
That's going to be crucial against a Florida Golf Coast team that ranks in the top 10 nationally in both 3-point attempts and makes.
The Sooners' offense is still the identity of this team. But in contrast to the last two years, the defense has helped them more than it has hurt them.
The Sooners are largely a new team
The Sooners did return a few pieces from last year. Skylar Vann has emerged as the leader of the team and has been sensational, earning Co-Big 12 Player of the Year honors. Others like Navaeh Tot, Aubrey Joens and Beatric Culliton have played key roles.
But the roster is a lot different. Of the 11 players who have logged minutes this year, six of them weren't on the team a year ago. Three players in the starting lineup — Lexy Keys, Sahara Williams and Payton Verhuist — are new and have brought new contributions.
This roster has come together to build a new identity than the previous two seasons, and it's helped to lead the Sooners to one of the more impressive seasons in recent memory. The only thing missing from Baranczyk's brief tenure in Norman is a deep tournament run.
This year's team has the chance to change that.