NORMAN — After a fantastic regular season, the Sooners (22-9, 15-4 Big 12) earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This isn't the first time the Sooners have been in this position under head coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners earned a No. 4 seed in Baranczyk's first season back in 2021 and hosted their first two games at the Lloyd Noble Center. Last year, the Sooners were also a No. 5 seed.

But both years ended in disappointing losses in the Round of 32, as the Sooners failed to make their first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2013. Both of those seasons were successful in their own right, and the program took steps in the right direction.

But those rosters were largely the same. The Sooners retooled the roster during the offseason, and after a rough start to the season, they rattled off 16 wins in their 18 conference games to claim the Big 12 regular-season title for the second consecutive year.

"I don’t think the mindset was definitely to go in and go out as fast as we did (the last two years), but I do think that you do have to learn," Baranczyk said on Tuesday. "... You have to be able to play your best basketball this time of year. So from a mindset standpoint, our team isn't completely different but a lot of our players are different. So we're just going in and we've gotta continue to focus on getting better and being able to play. I love coaching this team. This is a really fun team and I want to coach them as long as I possibly can."

The road to a deeper postseason run. The Sooners open against a Florida Gulf Coast (29-4) team at 3 p.m. Saturday (ESPNEWS) that has won 21-consecutive games. If they advance, they play the winner of No. 4 seed Indiana and No. 13 seed Fairfield.

But here are reasons why this year can be different.