NORMAN — It was around 9:30 on a random Tuesday night last summer when Riley Ludlam received a phone call she didn't recognize.

It was Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso.

Ludlam, who had spent her last four seasons playing catcher at Furman, had just entered the transfer portal looking to play elsewhere for her final year in college softball. Gasso was interested in bringing Ludlam to Norman.

Ludlam almost couldn't believe it.

"Thank goodness I picked (the phone) up," Ludlam said during Tuesday's media availability. "I heard her speak. She was like, 'Hello, I’m Patty Gasso,' and it was the absolute last thing I was expecting. I had a really great conversation with her. We talked a lot about softball and talked a lot about my life outside of softball. I really appreciated her getting to know me In that aspect."

There was a slight layer of randomness from Gasso's perspective, too. Ludlam had a standout senior year in 2023 and was named to the All-Southern Conference First Team after recording a .372 batting average, .433 on-base percentage, 10 home runs and 41 RBIs, but she wasn't a household name.

"This is the 100% truth. I had never heard that name before in my life," Gasso said. "We started scanning and looking for catchers in the portal, and we saw her name. We tried to pull up video and (we're) looking and looking. Pulled up her video, her offensive numbers were pretty good. She was a team captain.

"I called her on the phone and I said, 'Riley, this is coach Gasso from Oklahoma.' She's like, 'Shut up. Who is this? Oh my gosh.' I'm like, 'It's really coach Gasso.' ... Finally she believed me. We started talking and the rest is history."

Ludlam was in Norman for a visit on Friday, and quickly committed to becoming a Sooner. Even with veteran Kinzie Hansen reclaiming her spot as the Sooners' starting catcher, Ludlam knew she could still make an impact as a power hitter.

"Honestly, it was a conversation with coach basically saying she wanted me," Ludlam said. "She wanted to turn me into the best player I can possibly be in my last year. What a way to go out with this team. But (it was about) knowing she was invested in me as a player like that."

Through nine games, Ludlam's addition has been huge for the Sooners. After two tournaments, Ludlam leads the Sooners in batting average (.455) and on-base percentage (.533).