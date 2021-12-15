Williams reflects on freshman season

What Williams did open up about, though, was worth a listen. And what was arguably the highlight of OU’s season was also the start of the Williams story on that hot October afternoon vs. Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Williams was not asked about his opinion of new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby , and he obviously was not asked about whether or not he is returning to OU for the 2022 season following the shocking departure of Lincoln Riley.

The podcast, hosted by OU tight end/H-Backs Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis , was released Wednesday morning and was 30 minutes of talking about almost everything.

Just nobody told Williams. In his first public comments since arriving on campus, talking with the Podcast on the Prairie, Williams said the first half of the season was frustrating for him.

Everybody felt like they knew the script for Oklahoma’s 2021 season. It was the Spencer Rattler show, and then it would be time for quarterback Caleb Williams to take over in 2022 and beyond.

If you were there or watched the game on TV, you’re never gonna forget Williams leading the charge and engineering the greatest comeback in Red River Rivalry history, erasing a 21-point deficit to win 55-48.

The funny part about that is Williams admits he almost sort of saw it coming. Despite the fact he had very limited action in the first six games, there was something that told him to be ready.

For some reason, the night before me and my dad were on the phone and the last thing we said – the night before the game, I always get a playsheet,” said Williams on the podcast. “I always go over it, I always write notes on the playsheet front and back, things like that, write down my assignment, where I’m supposed to be, certain things, checks, whatever it is. I was doing all of that and my dad ended up calling me while I was downstairs in that big ol’ lobby we had.

“I’m on the phone with my dad, and there was a certain – there was something in the air because me and my dad felt the same. We said the exact same thing. Me and my dad said, ‘Tomorrow’s probably going to be the day. Tomorrow might be the day.’ We said something close to that. It was something really close to that.”

Williams became a star overnight with his performance in an atmosphere he described as an awesome experience.

As a quarterback, he said he kept thinking about Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe. When Bledsoe went down 20 years ago, it was Brady’s shot. He never looked back.

Williams approached his true freshman season the same way.

“I would have to remind myself all the time when you get your shot, if and when you get your shot I kept saying when because I was gonna get it,” Williams said. “When I get my shot, don’t look back. That’s basically what Tom Brady was saying. When you get your shot, you only get one shot. Sometimes you don’t even get that. When you get your shot, you take advantage of your shot and you go and do your thing.”

Williams finished the regular season completing 115 of 184 passes for 1,670 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 408 yards and six touchdowns, including that game-changing 66-yard touchdown vs. Texas to begin the second quarter.

Not best friends, no hatred

Even before Texas but especially after that, a lot of conversation was about the relationship between Williams and Rattler.

Rattler would be positive but brief in talking about Williams. And obviously, Williams never had a chance to talk about Rattler.

Based off body language and gestures between the two, it felt like friction. Williams, though, gave his account during the podcast.

“Me and Spence – we weren’t best friends. I can say that. We weren’t best friends, but we didn’t hate each other, either,” he said. “There’s a bunch of other guys that I’m not best friends with and don’t hate them, either, on the team.

“Everybody tried to make a thing out of nothing throughout the whole season. Just throwing it out there. There was nothing to be made from it. There are guys or girls that you meet all the time that you aren’t best friends with and won’t be best friends with. You don’t hate them, don’t envy them or anything like that.”

Williams said he was happy for Rattler and Austin Stogner and their recent transfer announcements to South Carolina to play under former OU assistant coach Shane Beamer.

Williams, Hall and Willis tried to let listeners understand how weird the situation can get in terms of being buddy-buddy with somebody who is also trying to take your spot. Some guys you hit it off with, some you don’t. You’re still teammates in the end.

“I wasn’t gonna talk trash about him, wasn’t gonna dis him or make him something out that he isn’t or trash him,” Williams said. “That wasn’t my purpose. My purpose was to come in here and work. The only thing I told Riley was to give me a chance.

“I didn’t want for anything else but a chance. He said he couldn’t promise me anything but a chance. I didn’t ask for anything else. If I didn’t beat him out, then so be it. That’s his spot. But if it I did, then that’s my spot. That’s simply how it goes in my head.”

The Venables energy

Getting over the jolt that hit following Riley leaving, the program definitely feels like it’s in great hands with Brent Venables.

Williams got to know Venables a bit during his recruitment. Even though Venables was the defensive coordinator at Clemson, Williams would interact with him during the multiple trips he made.

“He’s always had a lot of energy, even to the times I didn’t watch Oklahoma then, but even to the time the fans can look back to when he was here at Oklahoma,” Williams said. “He had a lot of energy, then. He still has a lot of energy. He’s going to keep having a lot of energy. I think it was a great hire to have Coach BV here.”

Williams has participated in all team activities since Venables has arrived, but it is to be determined whether his future will be with the Sooners following the Alamo Bowl.

Surprised by Riley

Really, just no other way to say it. Nobody in the locker room saw Riley leaving, just a day removed from losing 37-33 at Oklahoma State to close the regular season 10-2.

A couple of weeks of reflection, and this is what Williams had to say.

“This whole Riley situation. I like Riley. I’ll always like Riley,” Williams said. “I came here to be coached by him. Happy for him and his family that situation they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy, but I was just a little surprised by it.”