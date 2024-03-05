Win No. 20: Soares, Darthard lead Sooners to win over Cincinnati
NORMAN — It's been a theme for Le'Tre Darthard and Rivaldo Soares all season.
Neither of those seniors — as well as anybody on Oklahoma's roster — have ever been to the NCAA Tournament. They both transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason for one final run and one last opportunity to make it.
On Tuesday night, with Lloyd Noble Center holding senior-night festivities in a must-win game against Cincinnati without starting point guard Javian McCollum, the Sooners needed their super seniors to lead them.
They delivered. Despite trailing for much of the game, Soares (16 points, team-high nine rebounds) and Darthard (team-high 18 points) made big plays to lead the Sooners to a 74-71 overtime win over Cincinnati in the regular-season home finale.
Most importantly, the win gives the Sooners 20 victories on the year, all but cementing their spot in the NCAA Tournament.
"It's what scripts are made of," OU coach Porter Moser said, "your seniors playing a huge game with ramifications and making huge plays."
For most of the game, a win seemed improbable for the Sooners.
The Sooners — with Darthard in the starting lineup in McCollum's place — struggled mightily to start the game. They managed just seven points in the first 10 minutes of the game, as the Bearcats built an early lead that grew as much as 11. But the Sooners slowly chipped away, and Soares 3-pointer with 1:03 helped cut the Bearcats' lead to one heading into halftime.
The struggles continued in the second half as the Sooners missed seven of their first eight shots. But they stayed in it with free throws, and Darthard made eight in the second half to help keep OU afloat.
But the biggest play came with 15 seconds left in regulation. Trailing by two, the Sooners ran an inbounds play for Darthard, who nailed a corner 3-pointer to give OU a one-point lead. But Cincinnati responded with three seconds left, making a free throw to force overtime.
In the extra period, with Milos Uzan fouling out, Darthard operated as the team's point guard. Fittingly, he made two free throws with 14 seconds left to push the lead to three, then grabbed the rebound on Cincinnati's final possession to seal the win.
Darthard played 41 of 45 possible minutes and made 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts. Despite still dealing with an ankle injury that has bothered him for weeks, Soares played 39 minutes.
"This game was up and down, as you’ve seen," Darthard said. "We started off slow, so it just shows that we’re battle-tested. We can fight through anything. This team has heart. We fight."
It was a memorable, and significant, win for the Sooners. But for Moser, he knew how much the victory means for Soares and the seniors.
"He's just so passionate, and he wears his heart on his sleeve and he does everything with passion," Moser said. "To see him come from where he was — 16 (points) and nine (rebounds) tonight. He was emotional tonight. I was emotional tonight. He wants to get in the NCAA Tournament so bad. He knows this is his last shot. He knows what this game meant, and that's why I just wanted to embrace him like a son."
"It’s inexplicable, this feeling with your brothers," Soares said. "I started tearing up coming into the locker room, because last home game—that just meant so much.”
Notes
— It was also the final game for Maks Klanjscek, who ended up playing a significant role against the Bearcats. With McCollum out and Uzan dealing with foul trouble, he played a season-high 18 minutes and scored seven straight points during a run in the second half that kept OU afloat.
"I just know these guys trust me, the coaches trust me," Klanjscek said. "[Soares], he just keeps telling me, ‘Stay ready, stay ready.’ ... 'Tre just said, 'You've got to be ready for your opportunity when it comes. You got to show up. That’s your job.'"
— It was an inopportune time for Uzan to have his worst game of the season, but he simply never found a rhythm. He finished with two points on one of 10 shooting and missed his first eight shots, adding two rebounds, three assists and four turnovers. To make matters worse, he fouled out late in regulation.
— The Sooners shot just 36% from the floor. The Bearcats (39% shooting, 21% from 3) weren't much better.
— Free throws played a critical role. The Sooners made 28 of 34 attempts (82%) and took 23 more attempts than the Bearcats, who went eight of 11.
Cincinnati center Aziz Bandaogo went to the line with three seconds in regulation and a chance to win it, but he made just one of two attempts to keep the Sooners alive.
— Jalon Moore didn't shoot particularly well (five of 14), but he finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in 38 minutes. Moser utilized lineups with Moore as the big man in the second half, and it proved useful.
— Despite losing the offensive-rebounding battle 13-8, the Sooners outscored the Bearcats 21-10 in second-chance points. That proved important considering Cincinnati scored 21 points off of OU's 15 turnovers.
— With the win, the Sooners are now 20-10 and 8-9 in Big 12 play. It's their first 20-win season since 2019.
— Up next: The Sooners conclude the regular season at Texas on Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN).