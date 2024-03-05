NORMAN — It's been a theme for Le'Tre Darthard and Rivaldo Soares all season.

Neither of those seniors — as well as anybody on Oklahoma's roster — have ever been to the NCAA Tournament. They both transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason for one final run and one last opportunity to make it.

On Tuesday night, with Lloyd Noble Center holding senior-night festivities in a must-win game against Cincinnati without starting point guard Javian McCollum, the Sooners needed their super seniors to lead them.

They delivered. Despite trailing for much of the game, Soares (16 points, team-high nine rebounds) and Darthard (team-high 18 points) made big plays to lead the Sooners to a 74-71 overtime win over Cincinnati in the regular-season home finale.

Most importantly, the win gives the Sooners 20 victories on the year, all but cementing their spot in the NCAA Tournament.

"It's what scripts are made of," OU coach Porter Moser said, "your seniors playing a huge game with ramifications and making huge plays."

For most of the game, a win seemed improbable for the Sooners.

The Sooners — with Darthard in the starting lineup in McCollum's place — struggled mightily to start the game. They managed just seven points in the first 10 minutes of the game, as the Bearcats built an early lead that grew as much as 11. But the Sooners slowly chipped away, and Soares 3-pointer with 1:03 helped cut the Bearcats' lead to one heading into halftime.

The struggles continued in the second half as the Sooners missed seven of their first eight shots. But they stayed in it with free throws, and Darthard made eight in the second half to help keep OU afloat.

But the biggest play came with 15 seconds left in regulation. Trailing by two, the Sooners ran an inbounds play for Darthard, who nailed a corner 3-pointer to give OU a one-point lead. But Cincinnati responded with three seconds left, making a free throw to force overtime.

In the extra period, with Milos Uzan fouling out, Darthard operated as the team's point guard. Fittingly, he made two free throws with 14 seconds left to push the lead to three, then grabbed the rebound on Cincinnati's final possession to seal the win.