FRISCO, TEXAS - With summer conditioning winding down and fall camp approaching, SoonerScoop had a chance to catch up with OU players this week at Big 12 Media Days to get their take on what it's been like working for a full year with strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie.

Hear from Rodney Anderson and Kenneth Murray about their experiences working with Wylie and his approach to building up the Sooners during the offseason.