Xavion Brice joining OU’s #ChampU22

Once Arlington (Texas) Seguin athlete Xavion Brice decided to decommit from Kansas last month and open everything back up, the race was on.

Brice went from a solid wide receiver prospect to a highly sought-after defensive back recruit in a matter of weeks, and he’s coming to Norman.

The three-star prospect joined a healthy list of OU commitments this weekend, as the Sooners staff put in the work in recent months and saw the rewards Saturday and Sunday.

Originally committed to KU back in November as a receiver, Brice’s stock increased dramatically as schools saw him during the June visit period and believed in what he could do at defensive back.

The Sooners offered June 9, and Texas wasn’t too far off to make its own pitch. And it felt like a three-team race between OU, Texas and SMU.