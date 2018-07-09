Oklahoma's presence on the offensive side of the ball at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge has been well documented but what hasn't been talked about is how many high-profile Oklahoma defensive targets were on hand in Atlanta. Below we break down some of the top performers on the defensive side of the ball, with a very real nod toward the 2020 class and Oklahoma's early presence.



5. Kelee Ringo

The Breakdown: Ringo started things off at check-in showing just how impressive he is physically, being every bit of his massive listed cornerback size. Then he went and ran the fastest 40-yard dash on hand. In drills Ringo is still a bit of a work in progress but the potential is there to be an absolute physical anomaly.

Recruiting Story: Ringo has already been talking about visiting Norman this summer if that can happen the Sooners might be able to build some early momentum.



4. Brendan Gant

The Breakdown: Gant came in with a reputation as a no-nonsense safety and he wasted no time backing that reputation up. He was physical at all turns and even, in several cases, beyond the bounds of the play. Gant is a top shelf athlete with natural ball skills.

Recruiting Story: Gant and Oklahoma is a new thing but there is some cause to believe the Sooners could make a run here.



3. Marcus Stripling

The Breakdown: Stripling didn't take a ton of reps but when he did, he showed off the same speed/power combination that has made him so highly recruited. Perhaps the thing you like the most when watching Stripling in a camp setting is that even though he is in a relaxed environment he competes at an extremely high level.

Recruiting Story: The talented edge defender seems big on Texas A&M and Oklahoma with the Aggies the seemingly clear leader.



2. Justin Flowe

The Breakdown: Following where Stripling's conversation ended, Flowe was, without question, the most competitive player on hand. There wasn't a rep or even drill that Flowe wasn't competing to be the very best in. His energy ended up causing an injury to Zach Evans but even in spite of that notable event Flowe was a standout simply because of his unmatched athletic ability. He's got a chance to be college football's best linebacker in the not too distant future.

Recruiting Story: Oklahoma's chances at this point seem, at least somewhat, connected to just how strong they are in Southern California. A visit will need to happen before anything else can come of his recruitment.



1. Elias Ricks