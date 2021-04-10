 Oklahoma Sooners football has made a focus of Los Alamitos, Calif. stars Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon.
Young Sooner Targets Shine

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Oklahoma has made a priority of Los Alamitos, Calif. teammates Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon with hopes of the two continuing their torrid pace in college. With that in mind SoonerScoop.com went to see the duo in a road test against Fountain Valley. The two helped their team put up 55 points in the first half and Scoop was on hand to take some pictures - here are the best of those shots from the night.


