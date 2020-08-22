Caleb Williams tried to do the unthinkable, build recruiting momentum during a dead period. With no big recruiting events allowed on college campuses this summer due to COVID-19, no ChampUBBQ, no official or even unofficial visits this summer, the OU QB commitment invited recruits to descend on Norman and Oklahoma City.

The plan worked as several big names have joined Williams in Norman even though they aren't allowed to have any contact with the OU coaching staff. They aren't even allowed in the OU practice facility.

This week's SoonerScoop highlights the names to know that are descending on Norman and where the Sooners stand with some of the biggest names in recruiting. It also appears one of the nation's top running backs, Camar Wheaton also made it into Norman last night.

Find out which players this weekend could make the biggest impact on as well.

