Zina-Mania

Many have had the nation's No. 47 overall prospect following his brother, Neto , to Texas but at the recent Dallas Under Armour event it was pair of Longhorn rivals that drew his most promiment mention.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Oklahoma's class of 2023 recruiting is still rounding into shape but the Sooners staff has wasted little time getting a head start on the class of 2024. One player they have, surprisingly, been prominently mentioned with is Allen, Texas Rivals100 pass rusher Zina Umeozulu .

"I like how at home I feel at both Oklahoma and Texas A&M," Umeozulu said. "I talk to most coach (Todd) Bates, coach (Jay) Valai, and coach (Miguel) Chavis most of the time."

Though one Sooner staffer, in particular goes back a bit further with the nation's No. 4 weakside defensive end.

"I didn’t have a relationship with coach Chavis and Bates, but I knew coach Valai," he said. "(Chavis), he is 100-percent a funny dude."

Umeozulu joined his brother on several trips including a visit to Norman last year for the Nebraska game on Sept. 18. He picked up plenty from Norman but is looking forward to his visit to see the Sooners this weekend as well.

"I was up there when they played Nebraska, the fan base, you already know about the fan base, everybody is 'Boomer Sooner'," he said. "Right now I just want to get up there and get to know the staff and get more familiar."

Aside from the Sooners this weekend Umeozulu has plenty of other visits in the works.

"I’m trying to get out to LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia. I’m trying to get out and see a lot of places."