10 bold takes ahead of Oklahoma's season

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser watches his team during a time out in the second half as the University of Oklahoma Sooner men's basketball team plays the University of Texas Longhorns (Photo by Steve Sisney)

With Oklahoma basketball’s season opener on Monday, November 4th, against Lindenwood (8 pm SEC Network+), let's delve into 10 bold takes regarding Oklahoma’s roster, key players, and overall season predictions.

Jeremiah Fears will lead the team in points, assists, and minutes per game

It’s clear that Jeremiah Fears is option 1A for the Sooners offensively, which makes this take not all that bold. When Oklahoma’s offense is running at its best, it will run through Fears. As for minutes, here’s the reasoning: with Fears as the top creator and playmaker—and with others potentially struggling in that role—he needs to be on the court as much as possible. Of the three categories (points, assists, minutes), I think leading in points may be the toughest, depending on the play of someone I see as Oklahoma’s true X-Factor, which brings us to the next take.

Duke Miles will be the team’s X-Factor

Fears might be the one with the clearest path to leading this team in scoring, but for him to truly maximize his scoring potential, Oklahoma needs another guard who can also produce offensively—someone to take some of the load off Fears and help create shots for him. That’s where Duke Miles comes in. Oklahoma will rely on him to be another scoring threat on the perimeter, and he has the tools to do just that. With scoring ability at all three levels and an underrated shooting touch, Miles has what it takes to be a consistent offensive threat. If he steps up, he could 1) boost Oklahoma’s ability to win games, and 2) open up even more scoring opportunities for Fears.

Sam Godwin will finish top-three on OU’s roster in points

Some might see this as one of the bolder takes here, but I actually think it’s reasonable. While some may expect Jalon Moore to be the returning player who takes a big step forward in scoring, I believe it will actually be Godwin. He’s always been effective at finishing around the basket, and with Fears’ playmaking, he should get even more easy looks down low. Plus, it seems like Godwin has developed more of a back-to-the-basket game, giving him the ability to create his own shot. With the team’s depth, we could see around four players averaging double figures, and third on the team in scoring might only require 11-13 points per game—a range I think Godwin can easily reach. He’ll be a key piece of Oklahoma’s offensive plans.

The two-man game between Fears and Godwin will be Oklahoma’s most valuable asset

I truly believe that the two-man game between Godwin and Fears will be Oklahoma’s strongest offensive asset. This take supports several of my earlier points—how Fears can lead the team in assists, how Godwin can finish top-three in scoring, and how Miles is the X-Factor. When the Denver Nuggets were at their best, their two-man game with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic was their go-to option when they needed a bucket—it became a significant weapon for them. Now, when they struggle, they often have to rely on that duo for offense, which limits their options. This situation shows the need for players like Duke Miles and even Jalon Moore to step up, so Oklahoma isn’t left depending solely on the Fears-Godwin combination.

Fears will get drafted in the first round

If he indeed leads the team in points, assists, and minutes played, this seems like a given. However, some may find this hard to believe since ESPN and Bleacher Report have left him out of the top 60 in their mock drafts. But let me put it this way: just because analysts aren’t projecting him as a first-round pick doesn’t mean NBA front offices don’t see him that way. I doubt anyone in the building at OU would bat an eye if you told them there’s a strong chance he goes in the first round.

Jalon Moore will be featured at the five quite often

One of the main questions I’ve received this offseason is: Who will spell Sam Godwin at the five? Personally, I believe it will be a near 60/40 split (in favor of Wague) between Jalon Moore and Mo Wague. On paper, Wague is clearly the backup five behind Godwin, but there are a couple of reasons—beyond last year’s success—why the Sooners may lean on Moore just as much. First, Porter Moser has indicated that he wants to monitor Wague’s minutes due to his injury history. More importantly, Wague has consistently struggled with foul trouble throughout his career. Utilizing Moore at the five gives Oklahoma another option—one who can thrive in the pick-and-roll and provide rim protection defensively.

Jadon Jones will be a consistent threat from behind the arc this season

Jadon Jones truly impressed this fall with his shooting ability. While I mentioned the two-man game between Fears and Godwin, I believe two additional players will also benefit from it. Imagine a high ball screen with Fears and Godwin, who then rolls to the high post. At that point, Moore could occupy the dunker spot, and Jones would be in the corner. This scenario illustrates how Jones can capitalize on the two-man game between Fears and Godwin. I anticipate he will attempt 5-7 threes per game this season and become a genuine threat from beyond the arc.

Unlike years past, Oklahoma’s bench rotation will be fluid

My starting lineup prediction remains the same: Jeremiah Fears, Duke Miles, Jadon Jones, Jalon Moore, and Sam Godwin. That leaves Kobe Elvis, Mohamed Wague, Glenn Taylor, Brycen Goodine, Jacolb Fredson-Cole, Dayton Forsythe, and Luke Northweather off the bench. While Moser may rotate 11 players in during early games, I expect that to narrow to about 9 by the time they hit Atlantis. You’ve got Elvis and Wague as solid options, and then there’s a mix with Taylor, Goodine, and Fredson-Cole all likely rotating minutes. If Goodine gets hot, he’ll play extensive minutes; if not, you’ll lean on Taylor or Fredson-Cole. Have a guard in foul trouble or injured? That’s where Forsythe steps in. Need a big due to foul trouble or injury? Northweather will be your go-to.

Record prediction: 19-12

For added context, I see Oklahoma starting strong with an 11-2 record, including a 2-1 showing in Atlantis, with their only loss outside of Atlantis coming against Michigan in Charlotte. I don’t anticipate a close game in Bedlam, and while their matchup against Georgia Tech has the potential to be tight, I don’t foresee Javian McCollum and the Yellow Jackets pulling off an upset. In conference play, I predict they’ll finish with an 8-10 record. Is that enough to get them into the tournament? See below.

Porter Moser’s squad will find themselves on the bubble again

Mississippi State went 8-10 in SEC play last year and still made it comfortably into the field of 68. But will the same apply for Oklahoma? Here’s what I honestly believe a lot will hinge on: Does Oklahoma beat Providence? This is a weak non-conference schedule—there’s no other way to put it. If they defeat the Friars, they’ll face Arizona; if they lose, they’ll likely get Davidson instead. A loss to Providence would severely damage their strength of schedule. Additionally, can Oklahoma secure significant wins in conference play? I think this team has the potential to make the tournament, but I can’t confidently predict them as a tournament team just yet. I don’t have that level of assurance at this point.