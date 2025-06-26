Players who will define OU's season: Kip Lewis

Heading into 2025, Lewis is arguably as important as anybody on the Sooners' defense.

It was the type of on-field production the Sooners needed. But now, with Stutsman onto the NFL, the Sooners need Lewis to take another leap both on the field and as a leader. If he can, it would go a long way towards helping the defense continue to improve on a solid season in 2024, while also solidifying him as a real NFL Draft prospect.

His breakout season included two highlight plays. His pick-six against Auburn gave the Sooners a late lead and helped them rally from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit. His pick-six against Alabama helped the Sooners upset the Crimson Tide.

The Carthage, Texas native stepped into a full-time starting role next to Danny Stutsman . He started 12 of the Sooners' 13 games and logged at least 30 snaps against every opponent except for Maine, finishing seventh on the defense in total snaps (470), per Pro Football Focus.

Editor's note: With Oklahoma's 2025-26 season just a few weeks away, OUInsider will examine the players who will have the biggest impact on the outcome. This article centers around redshirt junior linebacker Kip Lewis, the third player to be featured in this series.

Who is the best bet to finish as the snap-count leader on Oklahoma's defense?

It's probably Lewis.

Without Billy Bowman and Stutsman, there's an immediate void at the top of the defense. Considering he's heading into his fourth season, Lewis can step into that role with a unique blend of both proven production on the field and experience. He's played more snaps than anyone on OU's defense outside of R Mason Thomas and Robert Spears-Jennings.

Plus, the Sooners are simply going to need him to play heavy snaps. Stutsman is gone after playing 2,423 snaps over the last three seasons, and he wasn't the only departure. Lewis Carter, Dasan McCollough and Phil Piccotti entered the portal. Jaren Kanak is now playing tight end.

The Sooners did well to add Kendel Daniels from the transfer portal, and he should be a versatile option who can play a decent amount of snaps. Kendel Dolby getting healthy would be huge for a lot of reasons. Sammy Omosigho ended up playing 301 snaps last season and proved he can be a productive player in certain situations. They also have a group of intriguing young players across the linebacker and cheetah positions like Reggie Powers and James Nesta. Maybe Taylor Heim develops into a real option at linebacker.

But for the most part, the Sooners face some questions at linebacker outside of Lewis and Kobie McKinzie. If everything hits perfectly, the Sooners will be fine. If not, they will have real depth issues and have to rely even more on Lewis. There's a world where Lewis averages 60 snaps per game next season, both because he earns them and also out of necessity.

As good as Lewis was for most of last season, there are areas where he can still grow. He was solid across the board, though he accounted for 12 missed tackles and a 57.8 tackling grade, per PFF.

But make no mistake, the OU defense hinges on Lewis being able to lead that entire unit on and off the field. He's proven he can be a difference-maker. If he takes another step this fall, the defense will be in very good hands.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!