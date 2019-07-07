News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 23:19:15 -0500') }} football Edit

2020: Sooners Official Visitors

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
@jlmccuistion
Editor

Few things are tougher to keep track of than the ever-growing list of official visitors to hit Norman. From the Red-White visit weekend to the recent visit that helped lead to the Sooners landing four-star defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Take a look at our ongoing list of the prospects who have set up, and taken, their official visits to Norman.

2020 Official Visitors
Visit Weekend Player Stars

April 12

Jordan Banks

April 12

Derek Bermudez

April 12

Brian Branch

April 12

Gary Bryant

April 12

Major Burns

April 12

Jimmy Christ

April 12

Jacobe Covington

April 12

Marcus Dumervil

April 12

Dontae Manning

April 12

Jase McClellan

April 12

Akinola Ogunbiyi

April 12

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

April 12

Lathan Ransom

April 12

Drew Sanders

April 12

Chris Tyree

April 12

Sedrick Van Pran

April 12

Bryson Washington

April 12

Ryan Watts

May 3

Geirean Hatchett

May 3

Seth McGowan

May 3

Jonah Monheim

May 3

Noah Nelson

May 3

Kourt Williams

June 7

Tyler Baron

June 7

Perrion Winfrey
