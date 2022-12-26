Oklahoma's class of 2023 currently sits at the No. 7 spot in the country. The ranking was tied for the Sooners second highest finish in the Rivals rankings since 2008. The group was led by a pair of five-stars from Denton (Texas) Guyer but it's time to take stock of the position groups and see just how well Oklahoma fared in the class.

Quarterback

Signees: Jackson Arnold Thoughts: There's just not a lot to cover about Oklahoma's most visible commitment of the 2023 class. He's not only huge for the Sooners in just how talented he is but also in how important he was in helping this class stay together during some rocky stretches of the fall. Arnold is a guy that his teammates believe in and his classmates seem to feel similarly. Overall Grade: A+

Running Back

Signees: Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers Thoughts: It's not the flashiest group as far as big names but Demarco Murray did another outstanding job continuing to build his running back room. Hicks brings an incredible amount of power and just does a great job wearing down defenders at the game goes on. Meanwhile Smothers is a back with great feet and athleticism that is going to be ultra-dangerous in space and in the passing game. The two compliment each other very well. Overall Grade: B

Wide Receiver

Signees: Keyon Brown, Jaquaize Pettaway Thoughts: Oklahoma's receivers in the 2023 class may not have the numbers the Sooners were looking for but are the vertical threats that Jeff Lebby likes offensively. Brown is a big outside receiver who looks comfortable running go routes just as much as coming across the middle. The same could be said of Pettaway thanks to his impressive speed but beyond that he's very nimble and a surprisingly aggressive blocker. Overall Grade: B

Tight End

Signees: Kade McIntyre Thoughts: McIntyre is a player that we may look back on and see this ranking as wholly unfair to the big man from Nebraska. McIntyre is a unique athlete who has the pass-catching ability to work down the field but is big and powerful enough - and only continuing to grow - to become a quality complete tight end. Overall Grade: B-

Offensive Line

Signees: Joshua Bates, Cayden Green, Logan Howland, Heath Ozaeta Thoughts: This offensive line group could be one of the real barometers for the overall on-field success of this class. If there are multiple multi-year starters then you've got a real chance for the class of 2023 to live up to some of it's recruiting buzz. Howland and Green have big potential at tackle and have a chance to be NFL guys down the line if all the pieces come together. Bates and Ozaeta will be on the inside and the former seems the heir apparent to Andrew Raym while Ozaeta has some versatility but figures to end up at guard. Overall Grade: B

Defensive Tackle

Signees: Derrick Leblanc, Ashton Sanders, Markus Strong Thoughts: Oklahoma came so close to having one of the nation's elite classes at the position but missed out on a couple of elite possibilities. However, there is potential in this group with a lot of length and quickness that is yet to be fully refined. Adding to the Sooners hopes is that both Leblanc and Sanders are already taking part in bowl practice and will be available to go through spring workouts with Jerry Schmidt and the rest of the Sooners strength and conditioning staff. Overall Grade: C+

Defensive End

Signees: P.J. Adebawore, Taylor Wein Thoughts: There probably was room for one more but it's hard to argue with a four and, potential five-star, in one position group. Adebawore may have more upside than any prospect in the class and has all the makings of a future star for the Sooners. Meanwhile Wein may have gone too long overlooked but his offer list grew quickly once Oklahoma got involved and watching his burst and overall motor on tape it's not hard to figure why. Overall Grade: B+

Linebacker

Signees: Lewis Carter, Samuel Omosigho, Phil Picciotti Thoughts: From a skillset standpoint, it's hard to imagine a group that better fits what Brent Venables wants in his linebackers. He's got his big thumper in the middle that plays the run exceedingly well in Picciotti. Meanwhile he's got two linebackers to flank him that can really run in Carter and Omosigho. Carter is a Venables type of guy to the bone with Omosigho with his length and speed has a ton of upside. Overall Grade: B

Cornerback

Signees: Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner Thoughts: It may take a little time before this group nationally is seen as the big win it was for Jay Valai but he not only found some great talent but some various types of corners for the Sooners to play with. Wagoner is a highly competitive guy that has the look of an outstanding nickelback in the future. Vickers and Johnson are a pair of smooth and easy defenders who look so under control at all times. They both have tremendous size and while Vickers has made a lot of plays defensively Johnson has yet to be really challenged but has shown prodigious playmaking ability on offense. Overall Grade: B+

Safety