2024 Red River Rivalry Recap: Texas 34, Oklahoma 3

The 2024 Red River Rivalry was a one-sided affair, with Oklahoma's opening field goal being it's only points scored in a 34-3 loss to the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Oklahoma falls to 4-2 (1-2 SEC) on the year and will hope to get back on track next week when it welcomes Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3) to Norman. Meanwhile, Texas is now 6-0 (2-0 SEC) and will host the Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) next week in a top five matchup. Here's a recap of everything that happened in a long, tough day for Brent Venables' Sooners.

FIRST QUARTER: SOONERS PLAY KEEPAWAY

While the offense wasn't able to make much happen with its early opportunities, Oklahoma couldn't have asked for a better start from its defense and special teams units. Ethan Downs got things started with a sack on the very first play from scrimmage, immediately setting Texas up behind the chains with a 2nd and 16. Two plays later, the Sooners brought a three-man rush but still managed to make Quinn Ewers uncomfortable. A sailed attempt over the middle of the field found its way into the hands of a diving Billy Bowman for the first turnover on the game. Despite the interception setting the Sooners up at the Texas 45-yard line, Oklahoma could not capitalize on the opportunity. The drive stalled at the Longhorns' 27-yard line, and after contemplating going for it, OU rushed its special teams unit out on the field to try a 44-yard field goal, which Tyler Keltner pulled wide right. The Sooners' defense would force back-to-back three-and-outs, but offensive miscues kept the Sooners from getting anything more than a single field goal to show for it, giving them a 3-0 lead after the first frame. Oklahoma's offense held the ball for a total of 9:53 in the first quarter, but mustered just 44 yards and wasn't able to capitalize on an excellent start from its defense.

SECOND QUARTER: TEXAS OPENS THINGS UP

While the Oklahoma defense controlled the tempo of the first quarter, the second quarter belonged to the Longhorns. Texas outgained Oklahoma 222-53 in the second quarter and gained an average of 10.1 yards per play on the quarter. The game's first touchdown came by way of a beautiful screen pass to tight end Gunnar Helm, turning in a seven-yard catch and run to make it 7-3, Longhorns, with 11:20 to go in the second quarter. After trading punts over the next few possessions, Texas struck again when Quintrevion Wisner picked up 36 yards before being caught by Robert Spears-Jennings, who managed to punch the ball out and send it rolling into the end zone. Unfortunately for the Sooners, UT wide receiver Silas Bolden was able to fall on the ball in the endzone and push the lead to 14-3. The next three possessions defined this game for Oklahoma. After the fumble recovery for a touchdown, Texas forced its first turnover of the game. Michael Hawkins Jr. got the ensuing drive started with a 10-yard run and looked to have something on the next play with an eight-yard gain. However, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill stripped the ball from Hawkins on the tackle, and Vernon Broughton jumped on it for the Longhorns. The very next play, Quintrevion Wisner found an outside seam to the left side of the field and turned on the jets for a 43-yard touchdown run, giving the Longhorns a 21-3 lead with 1:40 left in the half. Oklahoma got the ball back and needed to find a way to make something happen before halftime, but shot itself in the foot again before it could get anything going. On the very first play of the drive, Taylor Tatum took the ball and made a nice spin move at the line of scrimmage, giving him some green grass to work with. However, after a 13-yard pickup, Tatum was hit by Derek Williams and lost the ball, resulting in the second lost fumble of the day for the Sooners. Texas wasn't able to get points off the turnover, missing a field goal attempt with 0:07 left, but they made sure the Sooners couldn't close the gap whatsoever before the end of the half.





THIRD QUARTER: LONGHORNS WIDEN THE GAP

The third quarter was relatively uneventful on the scoreboard, as Texas' field goal to make it 24-3 with just 1:01 left were the only points added to the scoreboard. The Longhorns continued to widen the statistical gap, though, outgaining the Sooners 130-32 in the third quarter, bringing the total through three quarters to 365 yards for the Longhorns, and just 139 yards for the Sooners. Texas has 20 plays to Oklahoma's nine in the third quarter, as the OU offense continued to struggle to get any rhythm going. The Longhorns also managed to flip the script on Oklahoma here in terms of time of possession, holding the ball for 9:16 in the quarter, leaving the Sooners with just 5:44. While the third quarter didn't see many points, it did pretty much seal the fate of this game for a couple of reasons. First of all, if Oklahoma was going to find a way to make it a game, it likely needed to get some quick points on the board coming out of the locker room. That didn't happen. It also validated that the Sooners' offense didn't have any sort of adjustment or answer for the Longhorns. Whether it was Michael Hawkins' inexperience, the lack of playmakers at wide receiver, inconsistent offensive line play, or playcalling woes, Oklahoma simply couldn't get anything going on offense.



FOURTH QUARTER: TEXAS CAPS OFF 34-3 WIN