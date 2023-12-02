Sooner fans got a pleasant surprise on Saturday morning, as hulking 6-foot-4, 313-pound offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter. The Melissa (Texas) native owned numerous Power 5 offers, but had unofficially trimmed his recruitment to three contenders in OU, Texas A&M and Arkansas. On his most recent campus visit, a Nov. 24 game-day trip that saw the Sooners throttle TCU 69-45, Hollenbeck informed the Oklahoma staff that intended to commit. Just over a week later, he's officially on board as the ninth commit of Oklahoma's 2025 cycle.

Throughout this whole process I have been blessed with many opportunities, none of which would be possible without God. I want to thank my family who continue to believe in me and give endless support. To my Melissa High School coaches and teammates, a brotherhood whose memories will last a lifetime. Lastly, I would like to give a huge thank you to the coaches who recruited me. I am proud to say I have committed to The University of Oklahoma. BOOMER. — Owen Hollenbeck, via Twitter

New Oklahoma commit Owen Hollenbeck (Parker Thune)

Prior to his pledge, Hollenbeck had visited Oklahoma a total of half a dozen times, and had previously cited the proximity to home and strong culture of the program as the main factors driving his interest in OU. He's also a high school teammate of four-star 2024 DE and fellow Oklahoma commit Nigel Smith. He is the first offensive lineman to commit to the Sooners in the 2025 cycle, but joins a burgeoning class that already included a quarterback (Kevin Sperry), three receivers, two defensive linemen and a pair of two-way athletes. The Sooners' 2025 class currently ranks No. 4 in the nation, and will likely rise even higher once Hollenbeck receives his initial rating from Rivals.