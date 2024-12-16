2026 OL Will Conroy discusses surprise commitment to Oklahoma

The Sooners got back on the board out of nowhere Monday, landing their third 2026 commit in three-star offensive lineman Will Conroy.

The Cleveland native, who held over 20 scholarship offers to his name, told OUInsider that the chaos of the current transfer portal cycle convinced him that he should lock in with the program at which he felt comfortable.

“Just the way of the college football landscape — the portal and everything that’s going on," Conroy explained. "High school [classes] are getting smaller and smaller, to the [point] that guys are getting their scholarships taken because of portal guys. And that’s nothing against portal guys. It’s just the way it is, and the way the NCAA has opened it up. And I just believe it was the best spot for me for the next 3-4 years.”

After a pair of unofficial visits to Oklahoma, Conroy was sold on the opportunity to play for Bill Bedenbaugh in the crimson and cream. He had previously released a top five that included OU, Arizona State, Miami, Michigan and Florida.

“I’m comfortable saying that’s the place for me," said Conroy of Oklahoma. "I actually visited twice; I visited during spring ball and for the Tennessee game. Definitely just the fact that I know I can be developed there. My coach right now is Lecharles Bentley, and for me, he’s the best coach in the country. And I just believe I can’t take too many steps back, and the development aspect of Oklahoma and Coach B is important to me.”

The relational component of the recruiting process further sold Conroy on the fit at OU. He spoke highly of Bedenbaugh and the stability that he's cultivated for offensive linemen at Oklahoma.

“For me, it was just — he’s a real dude," Conroy remarked of Bedenbaugh. "He’s genuine and real. And there’s nobody in the game that has developed more. And he’s the longest-tenured coach at Oklahoma, so I know he’ll be there. And it’s just the aspect of — I want to be developed and I don’t want to make college my last stop. So I thought that was the best place for me.”

Conroy is 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, and is regarded as the nation's No. 14 offensive guard in the 2026 cycle. He joins quarterback Jaden O'Neal and tight end Ryder Mix in the Sooners' class.