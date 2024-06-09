When Zane Rowe committed to Oklahoma in April, it seemed all too easy to write off his decision as a premature pledge made by an immature young athlete.

But anyone who knows Rowe knows that in reality, quite the opposite is true. The 2027 defensive end was never enamored with the pomp and circumstance of recruitment. Once he knew where he wanted to play college football, he wasn’t going to belabor the process.

And after participating in one of Oklahoma’s prospect camps on Saturday, Rowe told OUInsider that he’s enjoyed a much more straightforward lifestyle since giving his verbal to Miguel Chavis and the Sooners. For Rowe, it’s all about focus, a word that he used several times in detailing the brief time he’s spent as an Oklahoma commit.