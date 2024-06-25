Though he's only one year into his high school career, 2027 Arlington (Texas) Lamar WR Trenton Yancey is already one of the most coveted prep pass-catchers in the country. He holds over two dozen scholarship offers and has many of the most competitive Power 4 programs in the nation vying for his services. He's also one of just two rising sophomores that earned an invite to the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville.

One of the schools that's made its way to the top of Yancey's list early in the process is Oklahoma, and that's due in no small part to his bond with OU receivers coach Emmett Jones. Though he'll essentially have his pick of the litter when it comes time to make a decision, Yancey is quite high on the Sooners in the initial stages of his recruitment. He camped at Oklahoma earlier this month, where he got the firsthand opportunity to be coached by Jones.

At the Rivals Five-Star, Yancey detailed his camp experience at Oklahoma and the other programs that are among his top considerations.