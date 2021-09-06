5-Star Finds a Way

PLANTATION, Fla. - Coming off a week when Brandon Inniss went for nearly 200 yards receiving he had to spend his next game knowing how the other half lives. During his American Heritage team's wild 30-24 win over rival Chaminade Madonna Inniss saw a clear focus on stopping him from the Lions defense. Still though Inniss found a way to make a few key plays - including a key third down conversion on the first touchdown drive of the game for Heritage. He spoke with SCOOPHD late into the night about his performance and his commitment to the Sooners.