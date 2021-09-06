 Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss may not have had the night receivers dream of but he found a way to help his team
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-06 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

5-Star Finds a Way

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop
Editor
@Josh_Scoop
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

PLANTATION, Fla. - Coming off a week when Brandon Inniss went for nearly 200 yards receiving he had to spend his next game knowing how the other half lives. During his American Heritage team's wild 30-24 win over rival Chaminade Madonna Inniss saw a clear focus on stopping him from the Lions defense. Still though Inniss found a way to make a few key plays - including a key third down conversion on the first touchdown drive of the game for Heritage. He spoke with SCOOPHD late into the night about his performance and his commitment to the Sooners.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}