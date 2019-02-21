NORWALK, Calif. - Last season Cerritos College became familiar turf for the Oklahoma staff as they pursued standout junior college runner Rhamondre Stevenson and on Sunday it was a chance for another star Sooner backfield target to take the field at Cerritos. That player was five-star running back Kendall Milton of Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan. During the Los Angeles 3StripeCamp He talked with SCOOPHD about his visit to Norman that will start today.

We spoke with him about what's he expecting to see during his time in Norman and how are things with he and Jay Bouwlare and co. as he prepares to get his first long look at the Sooners?