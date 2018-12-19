He may not have been seen as a five-star at the time of his commitment to Oklahoma but thanks to a huge summer and senior year Trejan Bridges is one of the headliners of Oklahoma's 2019 signees. And just a little while ago he made his choice official by signing his letter of intent with the Sooners.

How it Happened: For a five-star signee Bridges had among the most straight forward recruitments on record. The receiver picked Oklahoma over 15 months ago and never seemed to waver, even when things got a little wild with some decommitments, including his good friend Theo Wease.

What He Brings: Bridges, a silky-smooth receiver, is adept at making plays in all phases of the game. As a receiver he can attack vertically, shows a great feel for working against zone coverages, but at the same time is often used as a running back and shows toughness with the ball in his hands. He has a skillset that reminds many of Ceedee Lamb.