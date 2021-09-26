A Big-Time Debut

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango broke a two-game skid with a dominant performance on the ground. The big man helped lead an offense that averaged 7.2 yards per carry on their way to nearly 300 yards on the ground in a 48-7 win over Piedra Vista. Next Week: Durango (3-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Seguin stumbled against Burleson, falling 41-28. Next Week: Seguin (3-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei rolled to a 58-7 win over La Mirada. On the night Brown had just five carries but managed 108 yards and two touchdowns (5, 80). Next Week: Mater Dei (3-0) is traveling to St. John Bosco.

The Skinny: In Bixby's 71-0 win over Bartlesville Hasz never figured to be a big part of the plans but managed two catches for 18 yards. Next Week: Bixby (4-0) is hosting Putnam City West.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West lost their first game of the season last week but bounced back in a big way with a 49-13 trouncing of Kearney. Helms had a touchdown catch on the night. Next Week: West (4-1) is hosting Omaha Northwest.

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark seems to be finding their rhythm collecting their third straight win downing Hamshire-Fannett 24-8. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (3-1) is traveling to Hardin-Jefferson.

The Skinny: Inniss and Heritage' had the week off. Next Week: American Heritage (1-2) is traveling to Cardinal Gibbons.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-1) is meeting Corona Del Mar on Thu., Sept. 30.

The Skinny: Lewis and Carthage were nasty defensively in a 28-7 win over Gilmer. In the first half Carthage permitted just 43 yards of offense. Next Week: Carthage (4-0) is hosting Pleasant Grove.

The Skinny: Llewellyn had his first quiet night in quite some time but it didn't slow Aledo from No. 98 in their consecutive district win streak downing Everman 51-7. Next Week: Aledo (5-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper's defense just continued to stifle this time putting the clamps to El Paso Franks, 55-10. McKinzie had a big part of that defensive effort with a pick six for Cooper. Next Week: Cooper (4-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-1) is meeting Corona Del Mar on Thu., Sept. 30.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances had the week off. Next Week: St. Frances (2-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: Nelson and Los Alamitos had the week off. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-1) is meeting Corona Del Mar on Thu., Sept. 30.

The Skinny: Roberts and Hendrickson continued a rough start to the season with a 38-21 loss to Weiss. Next Week: Hendrickson (1-3) is traveling to Cedar Park.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union pulled off a huge win downing 6A-1's No. 1 team, Owasso in a defensive slugfest 10-7. Next Week: Union (3-1) is traveling to Putnam City.

The Skinny: Sawchuk had another hight as he helped Valor Christian to a 35-21 win over Columbine. Sawchuk contributed 22 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns (10, 54, 10) along with four receptions for 52 yards and a 23-yard touchdown. Next Week: Valor Christian (5-0) is hosting Mountain Vista.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers were something of an unknown coming in but pushed perennial 6A-2 powerhouse Stillwater to the bring but came up short 35-28 in overtime. Next Week: Deer Creek (3-1) is traveling to Putnam City North

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings got his first real time at defensive back and had to have had Alex Grinch and co. smiling. He had two interceptions, each were huge. One was including a 48-yard pick six and the other was the win-sealing interception. He also had four tackles and a 50-yard reception on offense as Broken Arrow outlasted Westmoore 19-12. Next Week: Broken Arrow (2-2) is hosting Jenks. WEEK 4 MVP

The Skinny: Gorman crushed Arbor View 52-7 with Taylor's offensive line leading an offense that averaged over nine yards per carry, 245 yards on the ground, and five touchdowns. Next Week: Gorman (4-1) is hosting Canyon Springs.