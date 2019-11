Oklahoma's 2020 quarterback recruiting has seen a lot of twists and turns but over the last 72 hours it's become more eventful than ever. This week's WOKElahoma breaks down the latest there and how it relates to five-star commitment Brock Vandagriff. Beyond that could Oklahoma be nearing its next commitment and finally is there any reason to worry about one long-time Sooner pledge?

WOKElahoma - November 13, 2019