The last official visit weekend of the 2018-19 recruiting cycle is in the books for Oklahoma, and it netted a huge gain for the 2020 class. Literally, figuratively, all that good stuff as Council Bluffs (Iowa) Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey announced his commitment to the Sooners on Wednesday.

The emoji eyes tweet by head coach Lincoln Riley has been working overtime in the last month, but most of the public reveals have been offensive. OU fans have been excited, but with a qualifier that they’re hoping for some defensive stars to jump, too. Winfrey could and should be one of those guys. Originally a 2018 defensive end prospect from Illinois, he has blown up to become one of the most sought after JUCO prospects for the 2020 class. Offers from coast-to-coast, including the likes of Alabama, Texas, Florida and Nebraska, among others, Winfrey was a huge need for the Sooners. His plan all along was to commit before the season started, and his trip to Norman last weekend was his first official visit. Turns out it was the only one necessary, too. As first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch attempts to help orchestrate an improved defense, he’s going to need difference makers on the defensive line. Winfrey checks that box.

The love The University Of Oklahoma showed was real❤️and I know them OU boys gone ride for me🦍IS THIS HOME⁉️#BOOMER https://t.co/X4531UX09v pic.twitter.com/57ZlLZ3UVo — Perrion Winfrey🦍 (@perrionwin) June 9, 2019