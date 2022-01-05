A Brent Kind of Linebacker
Though it's been years since Brent Venables roamed the sidelines for the Sooners the lasting impression that he made among many who saw him work the Sooners summer camps for over a decade remains. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news