Oklahoma's class of 2022 has been absolutely rolling over the last 10 days with five commitments in that time frame. And this week's WOKElahoma we take a look at the chance of another commitment coming today. Could it happen and if so will the choice be the Sooners? We look at that as well as some talk of a new defensive official visitor and the chance to land a Rivals100 defender.

WOKElahoma - July 14, 2021