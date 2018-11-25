Oklahoma's commitments are starting to see their seasons end and this week Oklahoma doubled it's list of champions with Darion Green-Warren joining Joseph Wete from last week. And while Green-Warren was part of a near historic defensive performance it was a couple of players much closer to Norman that battled it out for MVP with huge efforts to keep their teams' title hopes alive.

The Skinny: Sunnyvale (9-1) ended their season in the first round of Texas's 4A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Bridges, in keeping with his future locale, helped his team win a wild one with Richardson Pearce 57-35. On the night Bridges had five catches for 101-yards and a pair of touchdowns (5, 25). He also had three tackles (one solo) on defense. Next Week: Hebron (8-4) is meeting Haltom in the third round of the 6A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Davis and the Aquinas defense continued to dominate, this time pitching a shutout against fellow Florida powerhouse, Dwyer, 35-0. Next Week: Aquinas (12-1) is meeting Venice in the semifinals of the Florida class 7A playoffs.

The Skinny: Coffeyville ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Southwest-Onslow downed South Columbus 29-20 and now prepares to face the same team that ended their season last year, ,Wallace-Rose Hill Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (11-2) is meeting Wallace-Rose Hill in the quarterfinals of the North Carolina 2A playoffs.

The Skinny: Mater Dei got revenge for it's lone regular season (on-field) loss by downing former national No. 1 St. John Bosco, 17-13. Green-Warren was part of a defense that held Bosco 22-points below it's previous lowest point total of the year. Next Week: Mater Dei (12-2) ended their season as the CIF division one Southern Section champions.

The Skinny: Travis (8-3) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: For the first time all season Northwest came up just short, falling in the state title game 49-28 to Aquinas. Next Week: Northwest (12-1) ended their season in the finals of the Kansas 5A playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 24

The Skinny: Huff, with a tackle, a pass break-up, and a fumble recovery helped a defense that was stingy but still came up just short, 23-20 against Bainbridge. Next Week: Buford (10-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach kept rolling with a 24-13 win over Palm Beach Central. On the night Knighton had a pair of touchdown runs. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (12-1) is meeting Miami Columbus in the semifinals of the Florida high school 8A playoffs.

The Skinny: Millwood (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Oklahoma 2A playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McLellan had been steady all season but in a 62-28 win over Lovejoy he really went off with a 26-carry 299-yard and four touchdown (2, 14, 1, 75) performance. Next Week: Aledo (12-0) is meeting South Oak Cliff in the third round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Bush ended their season at 5-5. Next Week: N/A

The Skinny: Ndoma-Ogar and his offensive line, facing one of their more back and forth games of the season, helped lead the way to 321-yards rushing on 7.3-yards per carry in Allen's 52-40 win over Rockwall. Next Week: Allen (12-0) is meeting The Woodlands in the third round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 1p at McLane stadium in Waco.

The Skinny: Perkins and his teammates came up just short with a 34-30 loss to Sierra Canyon in the CIF division three southern section playoffs. Next Week: Cajon (12-2) ended their season in the championship of the CIF division three Southern Section playoffs.

The Skinny: Pinnacle (11-2) ended their season in the semifinals of the Arizona 6A state playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Roberson's season has come to an end after knee surgery was deemed necessary. And his team felt his continued absence in a 34-10 loss to Huntsville. Next Week: Manvel (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: After missing the opening round of the playoffs Sanders got back to action and did a bit of everything for Ryan with five carries for 72-yards and two touchdowns (46,5), a 36-yard interception return for touchdown, and a 16-yard reception. All this helped lead to a 42-14 win over El Paso Del Valle. Next Week: Ryan (12-0) is meeting Lubbock Coronado in the third round of the Texas 5A division one playoffs. Week 13 MVP

The Skinny: Stogner had a solid night with five catches for 56-yards but it wasn't enough to stop Prestonwood from being upset, 24-21 by Argyle Liberty Christian who had a field goal with :33-seconds left for the win. Next Week: Prestonwood (9-3) ended their season in the quarterfinals of the TAPPS division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Washington helped his Oakland team, with a 16-yard touchdown run, and helping his defense pitch a 38-0 shutout of Maryville. Next Week: Oakland (13-1) is meeting Whitehaven in the finals of the Tennessee 6A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: Wease while watching Allen's dominant run game managed two catches for 44-yards including a 37-yard touchdown in Allen's 52-40 win over Rockwall. Next Week: Allen (12-0) is meeting The Woodlands in the third round of the Texas 6A division one playoffs on Saturday at 1p at McLane stadium in Waco.

The Skinny: Gonzaga (9-3) ended their season as the WCAC champions Next Week: N/A.