A Dangerous Weapon

Oklahoma has landed a commitment from former Florida pledge Jayden Gibson and the Sooners have plenty to be excited about with the nation's No. 7 receiver, and No. 49 overall prospect. Take a look as it's time for us to break down just what the Sooners have in the big-bodied perimeter player.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: I've said it before but there's an old phrase that existed amongst the early Bob Stoops staffs and it was called a 'five-play player', and it was basically guys that didn't need a lot of evaluation. 'You turn on the tape, watch five plays, turn it off and tell his coach he's got an offer'.

That's the kind of situation you look at with Gibson as he is a guy who not only has great size but uses it so well. Plenty of guys are tall but few can attack the ball in the air so aggressively and high-point it so far above and beyond their opponents.

Beyond that though there are some big guys who can use their size but can they take short passes and make big plays with their size and quickness? No, there aren't but time and again you can see Gibson sliding past defenders with short area burst.

He also has the long speed that, while not the strength of his game, is more than enough to separate from defenders once he gets a step.

As he refines his game and continues to add to his frame he'll be a potential matchup nightmare for Jeff Lebby's offense.

Player Comparison: With his huge catch radius, great feet, natural ability in the air, and big frame I see a guy who starred in his area of the world for a while - former Texas A&M superstar Mike Evans.