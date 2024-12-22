Four-star transfer DE Logan George has two OV’s down, two more in mind

It didn't take long for some of the top programs in college football to come calling once Logan George hit the transfer portal.

The former Idaho State defensive end, whose breakout 2024 season included 53 tackles and 5.5 sacks, stands 6-foot-5 and tips the scales at 259 pounds. Having previously served a two-year mission with the Church of Latter-Day Saints, he's older and more developed than the typical redshirt sophomore. And he's become a major target for two of the country's most historic football brands in Oklahoma and Ohio State, both of whom got official visits from George this past week. First up was OU, and George told Rivals that the Sooners set the bar high.

“The coaches were great," he remarked. "I had a great visit; it was a lot of fun. One thing that really stuck out to me was the chemistry. Each coach is a good friend of the other; they build off each other and they make the culture of the program super fun.”

Oklahoma defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, who's finishing up his third season with the program, naturally ran point on the Sooners' pursuit of George.

“We had a great connection; he’s an awesome guy," George said of Chavis. "Super personable; great coach. I’ve been around college football and played a lot of games, and throughout the whole visit, I was looking for a place I could be successful and [reach] the goals I have. And I was like, ‘Well, this school has everything.’ So I thought it was cool.”