However, the Sooners had been waiting to see how things might play out with their defensive line efforts and one of the key members just gave Grinch and co. a massive vote of confidence. That's because the 6-foot-4, 305-pound prospect just announced his commitment to the Sooners.

Oklahoma's defensive recruiting for the class of 2020 has largely been a sale of what will be under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch . With commitments from highly-sought after prospects like Dontae Manning and Ryan Watts it's easy to see much of the pitch is working.

And when he did so, he did with Grinch's plans largely in mind.

"Grinch is a defensive mastermind," Winfrey said. "The system he is applying at Oklahoma will have them as a top five defense in college football for years to come."

In fact it was Grinch who was the first person that Winfrey informed of his decision to commit to the Sooners when he pulled the trigger on Sunday.

"I told coach Grinch first because I had my meeting with him first on Sunday," he said.

The reason Grinch was the first to know was largely due to the order of events for Winfrey before he headed back home for his official visit. But when he was in Lincoln Riley's offense he was more sold than ever on Norman.

"I went to Lincoln Riley's office and was sitting next to back to back Heisman trophies and back to back Big 12 championships," Winfrey said.

"I knew this place was real.

"When I told them, they couldn't believe it, they were ecstatic."

The coaches were where Winfrey first verbalized his decision but it was hanging around some of the Sooner players that the decision that he'd already been mulling over became a reality.

"I was sitting down in Ronnie Perkins house chilling with 'Bookie' [Brendan Radley-Hiles], Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges, T.J. Pledger, Charlie Rambo, and Theo Wease and it really felt like a brother hood," he explained. "I didn't tell them but that's when I knew this was home, Perk already knew I was coming though.

"I just met them and I already felt like they had my back."

Winfrey, who is a December graduate with three years to play two, says that he'll be taking 'no more' trips and is glad to be done with the recruiting process. For now though, he has plans to help Grinch turn the promise of tomorrow into reality.

"OU is gonna be around for a long time," he said. "I’m coming with that dog mindset as soon as I step on campus it’s go time, no time to play with my food."