On May 17 Caleb Burton became one of Oklahoma's earliest class of 2022 offers and for the Sooners ChampUBBQ a few weeks ago he made his trip to Norman. The ultra-talented receiver, who also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Texas amongst many others, came away from his first visit to Oklahoma's campus raving about his trip.

"It was amazing, i had a great time," Burton said. "The facilities were amazing but also just the coaches really making sure you feel like you're at home."

Burton says a big part of his first impression of Oklahoma was the Sooners support system.

"It's just them letting you know that they want whatever you want and they will help with whatever on and off the field," he said.

During his trip to Norman Burton got plenty of the red carpet treatment embodied by spending ample time with Lincoln Riley and the rest of the Sooner staff.

"I talked to most of the staff and even had the chance to sit down with coach Riley," he said. "He was saying just to keep my head on right, that he’s very excited for me and hopefully we build a stronger relationship and that he will be keeping in touch with me."

Interestingly enough the day before Burton's trip to Norman he hit up hometown Texas and the Longhorns extended an offer. So how was the ability to compare the two bitter rivals?

"To be honest I haven’t been around Texas like that, yesterday was just a camp, but seeing OU I see the standards," he admitted.