A Huge Week for Helms

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Durango seems to be finding their stride with their third straight win, this time downing Discovery Canyon 42-0. Bates and the Durango offensive line opened up lanes for 392 yards rushing on the night. Next Week: Durango (5-2) is traveling to Colorado Springs Sierra.

The Skinny: Seguin got a tough fought win over Joshua, 14-9 but Brice didn't appear to be available for the win. Next Week: Seguin (3-3) is hosting Mansfield Timberview.

The Skinny: Brown and Mater Dei crushed another opponent, Santa Margarita Catholic, 56-3 in spite of Brown having a relatively quiet night with five carries for 40 yards with a long of 28. Next Week: Mater Dei (6-0) is hosting Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Skinny: Brownlow-Dindy is recovering from an injury but that didn't stop Lakeland from crushing George Jenkins 49-0. Next Week: Lakeland (6-1) is traveling to Bartow.

The Skinny: For the second straight week Bixby took on a top five opponent and for the second straight week smashed said opponent as the Spartans downed Sand Springs 56-14. On the night Hasz had three catches for 56 yards and a 27-yard touchdown. Next Week: Bixby (7-0) is hosting Muskogee.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West had their second straight 600 yard offensive performance on Friday. Helms himself went crazy with six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns (64, 37, 38) as West downed Columbus 62-0. Next Week: West (7-1) is hosting Lincoln. Week 7 MVP

The Skinny: West Orange-Stark just kept rolling and did so in a game most felt was for the district title as they downed Orangfield 27-7. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (6-1) is hosting Liberty.

The Skinny: Still playing at quarterback Inniss helped lead American Heritage to a 43-7 win over Jensen Beach. On the night Inniss had a pair of touchdowns (25, 35, 20, 28) along with over 50 yards rushing. Next Week: American Heritage (3-3) is traveling to Boynton Beach.

The Skinny: Lemon and Los Alamitos just keep rolling this time crushing Fountain Valley 56-7. Lemon had a few catches but a relatively subdued night. Next Week: Los Alamitos (7-1) is traveling to Huntington Beach.

The Skinny: Carthage just ground down their opponent with their dominant defense shutting down Jasper 28-0. In the second half Jasper had one first down and 33 yards of offense. Next Week: Carthage (6-0) is traveling to Rusk.

The Skinny: It's literally been years since Aledo lost a district game but trailed Mansfield Timberview going into the fourth quarter, 21-20. Llewellyn scored on the two point conversation to make it 28-20 and had a 16-yard touchdown to salt the game away late with Aledo winning 35-21. Next Week: Aledo (7-0) is traveling to Waco University.

The Skinny: McKinzie helped Cooper's stifling defense shut down Wichita Falls Rider in a 20-12 win including holding Rider to just 28 yards of offense in the final 14 minutes of the game. Next Week: Cooper (6-1) is hosting Wichita Falls.

The Skinny: Moore and Los Alamitos kept their winning ways going with a lopsided 56-7 win over Fountain Valley. Moore had, at least, two catches for 92 yards including a 65-yard touchdown. Next Week: Los Alamitos (7-1) is traveling to Huntington Beach.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances just keep crushing opponents with a 47-8 win over Life Christian Academy. Next Week: St. Frances (5-1) is hosting West Toronto Prep.

The Skinny: Nelson had six touchdown passes (2, 13, 41, 65, 50, 49) as Los Al crushed Fountain Valley 56-7. He also had a 19-yard reception and a two-yard rushing touchdown in the game as Los Alamitos had some fun against an overmatched opponent. Next Week: Los Alamitos (7-1) is traveling to Huntington Beach.

The Skinny: A rare rough season at Hendrickson saw another loss happen for the Hawks as they were downed by Manor, 51-7. Next Week: Hendrickson (2-5) is traveling to Austin Anderson.

The Skinny: Rowe and Union's defense suffocated another opponent this time downing Moore 56-14. Rowe had a handful of tackles and was rarely challenged. Next Week: Union (6-1) is traveling to Norman North.

The Skinny: Sawchuk and Valor put away Highlands Ranch quickly as they won 48-6. Sawchuk had just two carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns (8, 71). Next Week: Valor Christian (8-0) is hosting Rock Canyon.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers did something they've rarely done in school history - beat Midwest City. The Antlers are having one of their best seasons in memory built largely on an efficient and powerful offense. Next Week: Deer Creek (6-1) is hosting Del City.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow ran over Yukon 45-14 and the Sooner commitment was a huge part of it. Defensively he had three solo tackles, including a tackle for loss. Offensively he had four receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns (25, 59). Next Week: Broken Arrow (4-3) is hosting Edmond Santa Fe.

The Skinny: Another week another dominant Gorman win as they downed a would-be rival, Palo Verde, 49-0. Next Week: Gorman (7-1) is traveling to Foothill