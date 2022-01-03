A Huge Win for Venables

Since accepting Oklahoma's head coaching position on Dec. 5 Brent Venables has had plenty of recruiting to do. Though not as high-profile in how it was followed, none was more important than recruiting his first coaching staff. And one coach long-thought to be among his primary targets was Clemson defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Todd Bates.

On Sunday night we reported that we expected Bates to accept the job and on Monday reports began to surface that in fact was happening.

Daily Notes