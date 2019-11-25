A Marvelous Return
WACO, Texas - After missing the opening week of the playoffs Frisco (Texas) Lone Star star wide receiver Marvin Mims more than made his return known to College Station during the Rangers 45-30 win in Waco ISD stadium on Friday night.
The Sooners most recent commitment started the game off with a 65-yard touchdown and from there never let up as he ended the game with nine receptions for 285 yards and two more touchdowns.
Anyoen can look at Mims's stats and see he has been producing at levels that few in Texas, or even the country, can keep pace with as noted by his 82 receptions for 2,151 yards and 27 touchdowns.
However, when watching him shine for Lone Star what sticks out is the many ways that he goes about creating all that yardage.
On his game-opening 65-yard touchdown score he showed the corner a slight move to the inside before working back vertically and was hit in stride before out running the defense to the end zone. On his two later scores he took quick bubble screens and went for 85-yards to open the second half and scored again from 49-yards out on Lone Star's final score of the game. Finally he showed some willingness to work across the middle and make plays in the intermediate passing game.
Mims, at around 6-foot and 175-pounds, shows great feet that makes him incredibly promising as a route runner. He also has the kind of speed and quickness to win vertically down the field.
Mims may not have one key strength of his game but is a player who can make plays a lot of different ways as there are also very few deficiencies in his game.
NOTES
*Though Mims is a standout he is helped by sophomore quarterback Garret Rangel. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound has plenty of arm strength and shows ability to spread the ball around and deliver down the field. Rangel is a young quarterback who could emerge over the next year as a quality FBS prospect.
*With all of this talk of Lone Star's offense, they had a few defenders who were worthy of notice, leading that charge was linebacker Jaylan Ford. The Utah commitment moves very naturally, particularly when dropping into coverage, and has the frame to be a run defender and speed to close on the edge. He's not the most physical tackler but Ford has plenty of tools to be a high-quality defender.
*Like Rangel, another young name to file away is 2021 defensive tackle Jaiden Jones. Jones didn't start for the Rangers but as the game wore on he saw more and more time and as the biggest guy on the field showed off surprising quickness and feet. He needs to show more but there are some undeniable tools.