WACO, Texas - After missing the opening week of the playoffs Frisco (Texas) Lone Star star wide receiver Marvin Mims more than made his return known to College Station during the Rangers 45-30 win in Waco ISD stadium on Friday night. The Sooners most recent commitment started the game off with a 65-yard touchdown and from there never let up as he ended the game with nine receptions for 285 yards and two more touchdowns.

Anyoen can look at Mims's stats and see he has been producing at levels that few in Texas, or even the country, can keep pace with as noted by his 82 receptions for 2,151 yards and 27 touchdowns. However, when watching him shine for Lone Star what sticks out is the many ways that he goes about creating all that yardage. On his game-opening 65-yard touchdown score he showed the corner a slight move to the inside before working back vertically and was hit in stride before out running the defense to the end zone. On his two later scores he took quick bubble screens and went for 85-yards to open the second half and scored again from 49-yards out on Lone Star's final score of the game. Finally he showed some willingness to work across the middle and make plays in the intermediate passing game. Mims, at around 6-foot and 175-pounds, shows great feet that makes him incredibly promising as a route runner. He also has the kind of speed and quickness to win vertically down the field. Mims may not have one key strength of his game but is a player who can make plays a lot of different ways as there are also very few deficiencies in his game.

