A moment earned for Venables
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
From the second the plane landed late Sunday night at the airport in Norman, everybody knew. The thousand of fans waiting at the gate going nuts with anticipation and jubilation. After a rough week...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news