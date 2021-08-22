A No Doubt 5-Star Sooner

Now it's time for us to take a look at what made him such a priority for Lincoln Riley , Dennis Simmons , and co.

Oklahoma's class of 2023 seems to just keep getting richer and richer with the commitment of five-star receiver, the No. 1 player at his position, Brandon Inniss . The big play receiver from American Heritage in Plantation, Fla. chose the Sooners over offers from just about every major program in the country including Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Georgia amongst a lengthy list of others.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: Let's be real here, there aren't a lot of things to say here that can't be seen - Inniss is, in a word, elite.

I tend to like to start out looking at things that are just truly eye-popping and a big part of that is just seeing him change direction at near full speed to pick up more and more yardage as he goes. Inniss has all the looks, and style, of a straight-line, speed receiver but he's more than capable of changing direction and exploding for one big play after another.

That being said, he does have the speed to accelerate past defenders and take short gains for big plays or simply to win over the top.

It's not always easy to see it on tape but another of the biggest realities of his game, and it's osmething that gets too often assumed as a reality, is just how good his hands are. Whether it's a fade over his shoulder, snagging a route over the middle that is a little off line, or even just making a tough catch in traffic he seems to grab the ball easily and with strength.

For a player who has so much time left in high school you can tell Inniss has worked hard on his release from the line, he does well in spite of seeing a lot of press coverage and is so quick - not unlike the early reviews we've all heard on Mario Williams and his ability to beat similar coverage the line of scrimmage.

The scary part is that Inniss is still so young and still learning. He's part of an outstanding program and is very refined for a player so young but in the next two years there's still so much room for physical and mental refinement it's hard to project just how far he'll go.

Player Comparison: When you've got this kind of talent comparisons can go in a lot of directions but he has some definite Garrett Wilson in his game.