Wichita (Kan.) Northwest defensive end Marcus Hicks made it official by announcing his pledge to the Sooners’ #NewWave19 class. With his commitment, OU is once the No. 1-ranked class for Rivals for 2019.

One Marcus already committed to Oklahoma earlier in the week, and the Sooners added another Friday morning.

Hicks is a huge addition for OU’s class. Head coach Lincoln Riley tweeted the emoji commitment eyes for Hicks on Memorial Day weekend, and it has been a waiting game since then.

Sunnyvale (Texas) High offensive lineman Marcus Alexander committed to OU on Tuesday, but as Sooner Scoop alluded to, nope, not done yet.

This didn’t happen overnight as OU offered Hicks during a spring 2017 practice. And although Hicks and his family made the rounds like few recruits, a return trip to Norman would always be spliced in there somewhere.



Hicks hasn’t made any official visits at this time, but he kind of more than made up for that with how many unofficial trips he took all over the country. There was a time Michigan looked like a threat. A period where Ohio State seemed like one to watch.

As the days wore on, though, the one constant was OU. You could hear it in his voice when talking about his relationship with defensive ends coach Calvin Thibodeaux and the positive feeling Hicks has had whenever he’s in Norman.

Hicks is ranked No. 214 in the Rivals250 and gives OU its second defensive end commitment for the class to go with Manvel (Texas) High’s Kori Roberson.

As happy as OU fans are with a second Marcus for 2019, the Sooners are gunning for at least one more in Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major and Houston Mayde Creek defensive end Marcus Stripling.

Hicks’ pledge has pushed OU ahead of Alabama for the top spot for the time being in the 2019 class.