Keys to the Game and Scouting Look: No. 13 Texas A&M

On Saturday night, the Sooners secured a 65-62 SEC road win in Fayetteville against Arkansas, improving to 15-4 (2-4). Oklahoma shot the lights out in the first half, knocking down seven three-pointers, before facing struggles offensively in the second half. Ultimately, Porter Moser’s squad made a clutch defensive stop, leading to a dunk by Jalon Moore—who played 37 minutes—sealing the win for the Sooners. On Tuesday night at 8:00 pm (SEC Network), Oklahoma continues its road trip, facing No. 13 Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3). The Aggies are coming off a 70-69 loss at Texas, setting the stage for the second matchup between the Sooners and the Aggies. Here’s a breakdown of what Buzz Williams’ fully healthy squad (unlike last time) will bring to the table as Oklahoma travels to College Station and what they need to do to pull off the upset while playing with house money:

Scouting Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the first half against the Texas Longhorns (Photo by Scott Wachter)

Oklahoma already faced Texas A&M once on January 8th, where the Sooners led by 18 in the second half before a collapse and a late explosion by Zhuric Phelps ultimately resulted in an 80-78 loss. Brycen Goodine put up a legacy performance with 34 points, including nine three-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to seal the win. While the Sooners have already played the Aggies, they have not yet seen star guard Wade Taylor, who had been sidelined with an injury. Before the injury, Taylor averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. He’s since returned for four SEC games, averaging 11 points. Taylor’s return gives Texas A&M an added dimension that Oklahoma didn’t have to contend with last time. After their first meeting, Phelps surged with 24 and 21-point performances but has since cooled off, averaging just 11.3 points in his last three games, including 7 points in their loss to Texas. In that game, it was Taylor (15 points, 5-8 3PT) and Obaseki (13 points) who carried the Aggies’ offense. One thing that hasn’t changed in the nearly four weeks since these teams last met is that the Aggies remain the number one offensive rebounding team in the country, boasting an offensive rebound percentage of 42.7%. Here’s where the Aggies rank in various key stats, including their dominant offensive rebounding, impressive defense, and more:

Texas A&M Scouting Report Category Offense Defense Adj. Efficiency 116.6 (39th) 92.3 (9th) Avg. Poss. Length 17.0 (106th) 18.1 (308th) Effective FG% 48.4 (268th) 46.6 (40th) Turnover% 17.8 (213th) 21.2 (33rd) Off. Reb% 42.7 (1st) 29.0 (126th) FTA/FGA 39.8 (37th) 33.6 (190th) 3P% 31.4 (278th) 31.1 (62nd) 2P% 49.2 (240th) 46.6 (41st) FT% 67.4 (312th) 75.6 (323rd) Block% 13.6 (358th) 15.1 (13th) Steal% 11.0 (300th) 11.7 (54th) Non-Stl TO% 6.8 (80th) 9.5 (30th)

Keys to the Game

Make them beat you from behind the arc

A lot will have to go right for Oklahoma to walk out of College Station victorious on Tuesday night. If you’re Oklahoma, you have to make Texas A&M beat you from deep. In the first matchup, the Aggies went 9-23 (39.1%) from beyond the arc, with six of those nine three-pointers coming from Phelps, a career 26.8% shooter from deep. As a team, Texas A&M ranks 278th in the country in three-point shooting percentage, struggling from long range overall. When Kentucky faced them, the Aggies shot just 7-30 (23.3%) from deep in an 81-69 loss. Texas A&M found their rhythm against Texas on Saturday, hitting 12-23 (52.5%) from deep, led by Wade Taylor, who went 5-8. Given that the Aggies are not a great shooting team and also struggle defensively against the three (ranking 13th in the SEC), if they manage to beat you from beyond the arc, you’ve just got to live with it.

A big performance from the Moore and Fears duo

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser celebrates with forward Jalon Moore (14) after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks (Photo by Nelson Chenault)

The Sooners will need Moore and Jeremiah Fears firing on all cylinders. This is very attainable, as both have been playing some of their best basketball lately. Fears is coming off arguably his best game in conference play, posting 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists with just two turnovers. After a stretch where he committed 4+ turnovers in three straight games, he’s now cleaned it up, committing only two turnovers in the past two games despite playing an average of 32.5 minutes per game. Meanwhile, Moore continues to be a steady contributor. He logged 37 minutes on Saturday, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds on 6-14 shooting from the field. Prior to that, Moore had a 22-point performance against South Carolina and a 29-point outing against Texas. If they can replicate the form they showed in the Arizona game — where Fears and Moore combined for 26 and 24 points, respectively — the Sooners could have a real shot at pulling off an upset.

Continued three-point success

Texas A&M is well aware of what Oklahoma, albeit inconsistently, is capable of—more specifically, what Goodine can do. In the first matchup between the two teams, the Sooners shot an impressive 14-24 (58.3%) from three-point range. Goodine, who led the charge with nine made threes in that game, is coming off of an Arkansas game where he hit three three-pointers in the first half. Oklahoma’s three-point shooting has remained a strength in recent games, with the Sooners hitting 8-17 (47.1%) from deep in their win over South Carolina. In the first half against Arkansas, they connected on 7-16 (43.8%) from beyond the arc. If they can maintain this shooting form on the road against Texas A&M, it will give them a real shot at pulling off an upset. For the Sooners, it all starts with Goodine, who has been a consistent threat from three, especially in big moments. However, it’s not just Goodine who can make an impact from deep. Luke Northweather, who played 13 minutes against Arkansas — four fewer than Sam Godwin and two more than Mohamed Wague — could also find success from beyond the arc. The Sooners will need every bit of perimeter shooting to keep the pressure on Texas A&M and potentially pull off the upset.