A Sooner Flip in Florida

After a quiet morning and beginning to Wednesday’s signing period, Oklahoma is about to make some noise and did it emphatically to start its afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons defensive end R Mason Thomas announced he has flipped his commitment from Iowa State to the Sooners and signed with OU at a school ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

It came down to OU, Iowa State and Miami. The Sooners and Hurricanes each had official visits from Thomas in the last two weeks, and Thomas had been committed to the Cyclones since July.

He’s not exactly the definition of the diamond in the rough OU first-year head coach Brent Venables was talking about in December, but it was a quality job by the OU staff to be able to turn Thomas in such a short period of time.