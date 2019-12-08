Oklahoma had four commitments going for a state title, but only one managed to bring home a state title - who was it? This week's Future Sooners sees numerous seasons come to an end, including one that has felt off and on again all year long. Finally what two Sooners are still playing and dogged it out, yet again, for this week's MVP honors?

The Skinny: Reedy (6-5) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Webster Groves (5-5) ended their season in the second round of the Missouri Class five playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Gruver (8-4) ended their season in the third round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Consolidated (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Downs and his Eagles came up just short of Poteau in the 4A state finals, falling 9-7. Downs had another big day with seven tackles, including three tackles for loss, and two catches for 25-yards. Next Week: Weatherford (11-3) ended their season in the finals of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs.

The Skinny: Central (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Ravenwood and Grimes had a dissapointing night with three turnovers turning into a 42-7 deficit that they could never quite recover from on their way to a 42-21 6A finals loss to Tennessee powerhouse Maryville. Grimes had six tackles and two carries for 19-yards for the Raptors. Next Week: Ravenwood (13-2) ended their season in the Tennessee class 6A division finals.

The Skinny: Bishop Carroll (8-4) ended their season in the finals of the WCAC playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Ranchview (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Foster (8-4) ended their season in the third round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: McClellan and Aledo won a dogfight with Ennis, 43-36 and did so in a big way with 212 yards and three short touchdowns on 39 carries. Next Week: Aledo (13-1) is meeting Lubbock Cooper on Sat. Dec. 14 at 3p at Anthony Field in Abilene, Texas in the semifinals of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Poteet (5-6) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mims, had a historic night as his 10 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns (84, 62) helped him make high school history as his current 2,438 yards receiving in 2019 are a new American high school record. And Lone Star moved on with a 38-20 win over Lancaster. Next Week: Lone Star (14-0) is meeting Denton Ryan in the semifinals of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Sat. Dec. 14 at Allen-Eagle Stadium. WEEK 15 MVP

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Fields had their biggest test of the playoffs as they squared off with Campo Verde and won a slugfest, 19-0 to take home their first state title since 2016. Next Week: Williams Field (12-2) ended the season as the Arizona Conference 5A state champions.

The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Broken Arrow (9-3) finished their season in the semifinals of the 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Prince Avenue Christian (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Georgia class A private playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Walker helped the Irish fight Carl Albert to a near draw but for the second time this year just couldn't keep up with the Titans, falling in the 5A state title game, 30-15. In the game Walker had several tackles as well as a fumble recovery. Next Week: McGuinness (12-3) ended their season in the finals of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs.

The Skinny: King (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lamar (10-2) ended their season in the second round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Williams School ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A.