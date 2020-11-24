The 2020 season was once in great jeopardy and while several Sooners commitments won't be playing until the spring, if at all, the number of Future Sooners who are in action are now the overwhelming majority of the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Sooners have a lengthy list of prospects who are either in the playoffs or are trying to finalize strong seeding for their own playoff runs. As such we take a look at several future sooners making big plays this week but who took home the top spot?

The Skinny: Up just six points at half-time Burden decided his team needed a spark, he answered with a pair of screen passes that he took for 67 and 54-yard touchdowns. During his team's 45-7 win over Kennett Burden had a massive seven receptions for 241 yards and three touchdowns (40, 67, 54). Next Week: Ritter (4-3) is meeting Blair Oaks on Saturday at 1pin the semifinals of the Missouri class 3 playoffs.

The Skinny: Iowa Western C.C., along with the rest of the NJCAA, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Downs and Weatherford suffered a surprising loss to Cushing, XX-XX. On the night Downs had a pair of runs for roughly 20 yards and a sack before going out with a minor injury that it sounds like he tried to return from. Next Week: Weatherford (8-1) ended their season n the second round of the Oklahoma class 4A playoffs.

The Skinny: Wise, along with the rest of Maryland, initially had their season canceled until next April due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Highland Springs, along with the rest of Virginia, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Hudson did all he could, 13 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't quite enough as Garland fell to Wylie 52-49. Next Week: Garland (3-3) is traveling to Garland Lakeview Centennial Sat. at 2p.

The Skinny: Richmond Foster and Jackson had the week off. Next Week: Foster (6-1) is traveling to Ft. Bend Travis.

The Skinny: After a second half ejection the previous week McCutchin wasn't available for the first half but nearly immediately upon his return he had a 14-yard touchdown catch during LBJ's 72-20 win over Alice. Next Week: Johnson (7-2) is meeting Corpus Christi Calallen in the third round of the Texas 4A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McKinzie and Cooper downed Abilene Wylie 21-15 in a game in which McKinzie had four tackles and a two-yard touchdown run that was the eventual difference in the game. Next Week: Cooper (6-1) is hosting Wichita Falls Rider on Fri at 2p.

The Skinny: Episcopal ended their season at 2-4. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mukes and Choctaw got their playoffs started strong with a big win over Putnam City North 20-7. Mukes had a couple of pass breakups and in a near unanimous man-to-man occasion shut out the Panthers star receiver Jeff Nwankwo. Next Week: Choctaw (8-2) is meeting Stillwater in the semifinals of the Oklahoma 6A-II playoffs. WEEK 12 MVP

The Skinny: Portland Jefferson, along with the rest of Oregon, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Shettron had another big night with nine catches for 163-yards and a pair of touchdowns (38, 19) with his brother, Tabry Shettron, accounting for three more touchdowns of his own in Santa Fe's 56-22 demolition of Westmoore. Next Week: Santa Fe (9-2) is meeting Tulsa Union in the semifinals of the 6A-1 playoffs.

The Skinny: Smith and Texas high continue their roll as one of the state of Texas' most surprising teams, downing Jacksonville 52-23. Smith did his work on the defensive side of the ball with a pair of sacks and two more quarterback hurries. Next Week: Texas High (8-0) is traveling to Nacogdoches.

The Skinny: Stutsman, after a long-awaited return to action following a forfeit and a targeting suspension, came back in a big way in Foundation Academy's 36-6 win over Orangewood Christian. Offensively he had nine carries for 151-yards and two touchdowns along with a 13-yard touchdown catch. On defense the future Sooners linebacker had 10 tackles (seven solo), three tackles for loss and a sack. Next Week: Foundation Academy (8-1) is traveling to Victory Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 2A playoffs.

The Skinny: Washington Gonzaga, along with the rest of the WCAC league, has delayed their season until the spring due to Covid-19. Next Week: N/A.