A Tennessee overview with VolReport's Ryan Sylvia

No. 15 Oklahoma takes on No. 6 Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC) to kickoff their first season in the SEC. The Volunteers roll into Norman as a touchdown favorite. Here's a look at Tennessee with the help of VolReport's Ryan Sylvia.

There’s been a lot of eyes on Nico Lamaleava as a redshirt freshman. How has he looked through the first three weeks?

Sylvia: Nico Iamaleava looks like a true Heisman contender. There have been a handful of throws that I'm sure he wants back, including a pair of interceptions against NC State, but those feel more like a drop in the bucket compared to the positives he's shown. His arm talent is among the best in the country and he's already proven he can make any throw on the field. He's got great pocket presence and isn't afraid to escape if necessary while remaining accurate rolling out. With long strides, he's got deceptive speed and isn't skittish of tucking it and picking up yards himself while fighting through contact. It'll be interesting to see how he handles the first road environment of his career as a starter but you can't ask for much more out of a guy who's going into his fifth-ever start on Saturday.

What has made the running game so effective?

Sylvia: Tennessee's splash plays through the air are usually what get national attention, but it's the run game that has given Josh Heupel's offense so much success in his career. This year, it's Dylan Sampson who's been the key cog. He's already found the end zone nine times, which is halfway to the school record for rushing scores in a season. He's a smart runner with top-end speed and the shiftiness to make second and third-level defenders miss. An improved offensive line that has handled its assignments on counter and trap calls has sprung open holes, as well, which makes Sampson's job so much easier. With nearly every passing play being some sort of play action, it keeps defenses guessing and on their toes throughout games.

The defense has been elite at stopping the run and the pass so far. What has stood out about that side of the ball?

Sylvia: The Vols' defensive line really might be the best in the country. Not only is the top of the room elite with a guy like James Pearce Jr. sitting at the top of some mock drafts, but the depth is as good as you can find. Tennessee is fully comfortable with playing 12 players on its four-man front throughout the course of a game. This typically comes in waves as they'll do hockey-style substitutions whenever the offense subs a player out. When that third unit is in, there really doesn't feel like much of a drop-off with it comprised of guys that could start at a lot of Power Four schools. Some names outside of Pearce that could make a big impact are Tyre West, Omari Thomas and Omarr Norman-Lott. Those three have gotten off to a great start despite Thomas being the only true starter of that trio through three games. The biggest question mark on that side is the secondary, though. The cornerbacks are young with both starters just sophomores but they've been the strength through three games. The nickel back position had the starter suffer a season-ending injury in fall camp and has led to more youth being asked to step up. The safety spots are both manned by veterans but could be the weakest area of the defense with SEC speed lining up against them. The pass rush covers up a lot of holes in the secondary and it's not necessarily a bad group but it's certainly the weakest spot on this side of the ball.

Obviously it’s just been three weeks, and the schedule will get tougher from here. But how much confidence is there in this year’s team? What makes them different from last year?

Sylvia: I think we'll find out a lot about the actual ceiling of Tennessee this week, but through three games, the Vols look like a playoff lock and a team that could make serious noise once they're in the dance. We've seen teams across the country struggle against opponents they should beat, but that hasn't been the case for Tennessee. It has dismantled three straight opponents, including an NC State team that I still believe could be one of the better teams in the ACC. There were already high expectations heading into the season but it has only grown with the performances through three weeks despite the biggest challenges still ahead.When comparing it to last year's team, it comes down to simply upgrading most position rooms and building depth. The most notable difference is quarterback with Nico Iamaleava taking over for Joe Milton III, but there have been upgrades around him, as well. The receiver room got better at the top and a whole lot deeper. The offensive line brought in a former five-star tackle in Lance Heard to play left tackle and got massive returns from Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins and John Campbell Jr., who have all played a lot of big-time football. They also now have three tight ends that they fully trust which has opened up 12 personnel packages for a staff that has previously stuck almost solely to 11. The running back room isn't as deep as a year ago but Dylan Sampson is shouldering a big load and keeping the production at the standard it needs to be. It's the same story on the defensive side, too, with pieces on all three levels either getting a pivotal year under their belt or being added through the transfer portal.

What’s the matchup or area you’ll be watching closely on Saturday?